A safe water source will expand to unincorporated areas of Cleveland County thanks to a recent $1 million grant from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
Rich Murnan, chairman of the Cleveland County Rural Water District 1, said the additional funds mean more wells as the district plans to expand its existing 35-mile network east of Lexington.
“I’ve worked with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board on some projects in the past and found it to be very helpful,” Murnan said. “There’s a lot of paperwork that you have to fill out and they’ve been gracious with that.”
The district is run by a volunteer board and a contractor who checks on chlorination levels and other system functions, so the funding is a big help, Murnan said.
“The $1 million funds from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board is enough for us to actually put in more wells, that will put us up not to three or four but now up to six,” he said. “It basically doubles our capacity.”
The grant will be combined with $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside by Cleveland County Commissioners on March 5 to expand the network by 12 miles.
Joe Freeman, chief of OWRB’s financial assistance division, told The Transcript rural water districts always struggle to get funding.
“Many of them are small and don’t have the ability to finance their own, but we finance tons of rural water districts,” he said. “This project will allow them to keep expanding on. This is going to be good for them to expand and serve more people and we’re very glad to be able to help them with this.”
The expansion will mean people who are drinking water with naturally occurring higher levels of lead, arsenic and uranium will have access to safe water.
“There are some trailer parks out there that are pretty heavily populated that have their own groundwater system,” Murnan said. “They have had some problems with those contaminants, high levels for what the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) requires for public water systems.”
The planned improvements, which include approximately 170 water meters for new customers, will provide consistent water pressure to a section of current rate payers and expand water service to several small communities to the north of the district.
The district’s planned upgrades will mean “dead end” lines not connected to the rest of the system will be connected, to save water and keep the lines clear and safe.
“We have to go in and flush those lines out on a routine basis to make sure the water stays fresh and chlorine is passing through,” Murnan said. “The flushing wastes some of our water, it’s not a whole lot but it’d best to connect them and make loops out of them.”
The district is working on a project to extend water to allow more residents to hook into the system for water. Included in those plans is a second water tower or storage tank and plans to expand the network in unincorporated areas south of Noble and north of Slaughterville.
Earlier this year, the district also received $4 million in EPA funds.
“This was monies that retiring (US) Senator (Jim) Inhofe had some EPA funds that he needed to district before he retired,” Murnan said. “We are working with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality on a matching fund that has to be involved.
“It’s an 80% EPA and 20% is additional funds. Since DEQ wants to reach out with our water, they’re looking at how they can make this whole thing feasible.”
