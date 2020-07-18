Last summer, Rusty’s Custard Factory had a line out the door all day during its annual National Ice Cream Day event.
This summer, owner Rusty Rasmussen is just hoping for a safe and celebratory weekend for customers.
National Ice Cream Day is usually an occasion for Rusty’s and surrounding businesses. Absent of COVID-19, Rusty’s would partner with Pinot’s Palette for a painting event Saturday evening, host a banana split-eating contest and bring out live music all day Sunday.
While Rusty’s will still offer the discounts and promotions of its usual event, this weekend’s 19th annual National Ice Cream Day celebration will be scaled back and masked up.
Customers will enter the front door and go out the back, and in accordance with Norman’s mask ordinance, customers and employees alike will be wearing masks. Rusty’s has now removed the tables and chairs that were once inside, and has a plastic partition separating customers and the cashier.
Despite the toned-down event, Rasmussen said he still wants this weekend’s National Ice Cream Day celebration to be a party. The event will run from Saturday evening through close on Sunday.
“This is the opportunity for you to reconnect with your loved ones,” Rasmussen said. ”You guys are tired of being in the house, you can still come and get a treat — you’re not going to the movie, you’re not going to the casino, you’re not going to the event, but you can still come and get some ice cream.”
Apart from the COVID-safe modifications the business made, Rusty’s, like many small businesses, is feeling the impact of COVID-19.
Rasmussen said that even in the winter months at the start of 2020, the custard shop was doing great business, and was up over regular sales. While Rusty’s is a specialty foods store and never had to close when the pandemic hit, the following months didn’t look quite as bountiful as a normal spring or summer custard sales season, Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said it’s been tough to watch businesses on Main Street, an area of Norman that’s seen some revitalization over the last few years, suffer the losses of COVID-19.
If Norman residents do decide to come out this weekend, Rasmussen said he hopes to see customers support the restaurants and breweries around Rusty’s, then stop by for a frozen treat.
“As restaurants, we’re not making up for the last four months, five months, for the eight months, for the 12 months that it may take for this to somehow return — it is what it is,” Rasmussen said. “I’m still trying to safely promote my business.”
Rusty’s Custard Factory is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and is located at 301 E. Main St.
National Ice Cream Day specials start at 5 p.m. July 18 and run through the 9:30 p.m. close on July 19.
