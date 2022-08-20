Ryan Walters said he wants to upend Oklahoma’s education system by taking a “very direct approach,” getting it back on track by removing “extremism” and “indoctrination” in schools and increasing fiscal transparency and school choice.
Walters, a Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, said Oklahomans are tired of ranking poorly in many education categories.
“I have a real sense of urgency to improve our education system so that all of our kids have success,” Walters said.
He faces an Aug. 23 runoff against Republican opponent April Grace. The winner faces a Democratic challenger in November’s general election.
Whoever voters choose will face a slate of complex problems, including teacher shortages, lagging teacher and staff pay, and national rankings that continue to indicate low educational outcomes and underfunding of public schools. Also, another legislative fight over vouchers and diverting public funding to private schools and homeschool students looms.
Walters is an unapologetic supporter of allowing tax dollars to be spent on families who homeschool their children or send them to private schools, though he doesn’t call them vouchers, and of expanding school choice. He’s critical of the Legislature’s public school open transfer policies, saying they don’t go far enough and too many children are still being denied transfers due to capacity and the decision of “a government bureaucrat.”
He said he is proud that Oklahoma was among the first states to ban the teaching of critical race theory, and believes that any school that attempts to push “indoctrination over academics” should lose its accreditation, and that any superintendent that allows that should lose their certification.
A former classroom teacher with about a decade of teaching experience, Walters acknowledges that Oklahoma ranks toward the bottom in many national indicators — including funding for public schools — but said funding is not everything.
He said while lawmakers have invested in the overall system, they have not done enough to ensure that money is getting into the classroom. The money must go to teacher pay, classroom resources and “not going to grow bureaucracy, (and) not going to grow programs to push indoctrination and not academics.”
“We have not changed the system to be better for every single kid as an individual,” Walters said. “And so that’s where you hear me say things like we need to unpack funding so that it follows kids and their choices.”
Walters, who serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education secretary, said the state needs more tax dollars spent in the classroom, and that will come through transparency and accountability of education budgets and ensuring that schools are using it in the classroom.
He said he’s concerned about the accountability and transparency of the dollars that are already being spent and said for the first time they’re auditing the State Department of Education, which has “liberal Democrat Joy Hofmeister running that department.”
“We want to ensure that she’s been using money appropriately,” he said.
In an email, the State Department of Education said every dollar received and expended is publicly reported to the penny on the state’s financial transparency website. Local-level expenditures are also made available on the Oklahoma School Report Card website.
The agency said “it is worth noting” that a federal audit recently probed the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER Fund, which was federal COVID-19 aid. The audit found that the only money that could be fully accounted for was what the governor’s office gave to the State Department of Education to administer. The same could not be said of the remaining $31 million administered outside Department of Education oversight.
The federal funds were supposed to be given to low-income families for education-related purchases, but a July federal audit found that the state should return about $653,000 because families were allowed to spend the funds on non-education related items like televisions, Christmas trees and air conditioners. It also called on Oklahoma to audit another $5.5 million that may also need to be returned.
Walters said the vendor breached the contract, and said they would be held accountable. He said Oklahoma is now actively suing the vendor.
However, the federal audit found that the state did not use an internal spending control option offered by the vendor nor did it review expenditures.
The vendor, ClassWallet, did not respond to an email requesting comment.
Critics say that Walters’ outspoken views are a concern.
“He is absolutely the most divisive,” said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.
The two previously worked together on one of Rosecrants’ keystone legislative policies, and bonded over being former history teachers. He said Walters liked to build relationships and have conversations with the goal of improving educational outcomes. He said Walters is genuinely a nice person.
“I can’t tell if this is really how he truly believes or if this is just ambition to try to get in good with people who do believe this way,” Rosecrants said. “I’m not going to say it’s an erasure of who I thought this guy was, but it’s definitely an about-turn in his personality and in the things that he seems to care about. Again, it just befuddles me.”
Rosecrants said campaign finance records also show that Walters is backed financially by an “an all-star lineup” of people who traditionally haven’t been “friendly to public schools.”
Walters said it’s insulting to question his beliefs and motives — they’re genuine, he said. He also shrugged off concerns that he’s polarizing, and said that he has a broad coalition of Oklahomans who support him, including financial supporters who want to improve the state’s education system. He loves talking about education — even with Oklahomans who see things differently.
While crisscrossing the state spreading his campaign message, he said he consistently hears from parents, teachers and community members that they want a better education system that sets their children up for success.
“They want more freedom, more options,” he said. “They want to support the best and brightest teachers. They want accountability over administrators and schools that have gone woke. They want to keep a focus on academics.”
Stitt remains one his strongest supporters.
He said if Oklahoma is going to be Top 10 in education, it can’t keep doing the same things that are leading to worsening outcomes for students. Stitt believes Walters will make a fantastic state superintendent, and added, if “there’s people that are criticizing him (it’s) because he’s standing up for parents.”
“I don’t see your parents saying that,” he said of the criticism. “I just hear more of the establishment saying that, or the education establishment.”
Stitt first met Walters on the campaign trail when Walters was teaching in McAlester. He thought so highly of him that a few years later, he appointed Walters as his secretary of education.
“He makes you feel good,” Stitt said. “He laughs a lot, and (is) really, really smart and a hard worker.”
Stitt said Walters has a strong influence on his education policy decisions and said Walters worked on legislation to help public schools acquire a new source of funding for buildings as well as develop policies that aim to increase teacher pay, and give parents more choices. Stitt said superintendents should pay teachers “market and not just rely on us raising the minimum level.”
To tackle teacher shortages, Walters said the state is going to have to continue to show that it’s not going to “allow indoctrination in the classroom,” or to be pushed by administrators. He said teachers complain weekly that their curriculum is not aligned with what they’re supposed to be doing.
“We need to ensure that teachers are getting money in the classroom, teachers are getting money into their teacher pay, that we’re not continuing to increase administration around the state,” Walters said. “We continue to invest in education, but the investment is going to bureaucracy.”
Walters also said “it’s a shame” that so many districts across the state pay the legally-required minimum amount to teachers.
“Why in the world would anybody want to pay the legally required minimum?” he asked.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said data proves that schools are investing as much money as possible into teacher pay. Paying beyond the state minimum is tied to a district’s overall budget and revenue.
Districts that have higher property tax revenue — typically urban and suburban — have the ability to pay higher salaries and are doing so. Rural districts, which lack a significant local tax base, are the ones that pay the minimum salary or very close to it.
Districts can’t afford “market” salaries.
“We’re not able to pay market because we do not have the market revenue of regional states,” Hime said. “It would take $1.2 billion in additional funding for us to get to the average revenue per student of schools in our region.”
He also said state law already limits administrative costs, and most schools have much lower administrative functions than surrounding states. Administrative supports though are tied to better job quality for teachers.
Katherine Bishop, Oklahoma Education Association president, said teachers are disappointed, frustrated and leaving Oklahoma’s classrooms because of the ongoing political rhetoric that many consider a “manufactured culture war,” and what they view as “massive amounts of disrespect” from some officials.
“(Culture wars) are things that aren’t happening in our schools,” Bishop said. “We want to teach our standards, and we want to do it with the highest integrity.”
