The Norman Parks and Recreation Department is determined to keep spirits bright during the holiday season with a few modifications to some favorite traditions.
Parks Recreation Superintendent Jason Olsen said residents will be able to enjoy the Andrews Tree Lighting event and Winterfest, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
A tradition for many families, the Andrews Tree Lighting will be virtual at 6 p.m. Saturday.
While families have enjoyed crafts and live music during the event, Olsen said this year, videos on the city’s Facebook page and parks page will fill in the safety gap.
“This year, we’re going to light the tree virtually. We have musical groups, which have been pre-recorded, that we’ll wrap that into the videos so they’ll get to enjoy some of the groups that traditionally perform. There are also videos of arts and crafts recorded by library staff,” Olsen said. “You can sit down with a kiddo and play it back any time you want or initially do it when it’s [recorded] live. To end the night, we’ll have a message from the mayor and Santa Claus and light the tree virtually at Andrews Park.”
This year, children will get to see Santa, thanks to technology now common during the pandemic. Parents can request a visit at signupgenius.com for a Zoom with Santa. Appointments will be available from Dec. 7-23, Olsen said.
“We’re doing over 70 [virtual] appointment with Santa,” Olsen said. “We used to do a thing called, ‘Santa’s calling,’ where kids would get a phone call from Santa after parents signed up for a call. Now, everybody can use Zoom.
"We’re thought it would be cool, with this awesome technology in front of us, to have a one-on-one meeting with Santa. You can have five minutes with Santa.”
In lieu of the traditional photo with Santa, Olsen said he and staff are exploring ways to capture a photograph from the virtual meeting or record it and send the video to parents.
Winterfest will be hosted at 6 p.m. Friday at Legacy Park, but live music has been canceled, Olsen said.
Typically, the event brings people together to watch bands and dance performances, followed by fireworks. While the event was going to include snacks and hot chocolate, it has been canceled, Olsen said.
“Unfortunately, we don’t feel comfortable at this time having a concert, asking people to gather around it and things like that,” Olsen said. “We are still doing the fireworks. When you go way back into history, Winterfest in Norman was traditionally held at Andrews Park. There for about 10 to 15 years we had fireworks.
"We finally brought that part of it back last year at Legacy Park, and we’re going to do that again this year. Our Labor Day event, where everyone wore masks, kept their distance and were respectful of each other, we had fireworks there so we decided to do this event, too. People can spread out and enjoy it.”
The display also will be live streamed using a drone to the parks’ Facebook and city pages. While the concerts were canceled, Olsen said the Mystery Dates Band will be back for a virtual concert before Christmas and more are planned.
“When we first went on lockdown because of the pandemic, we did a ‘Stay Home, Be Social’ virtual concert series,” Olsen said. “We’re going to try to start some of those up again, and this will be our first one. We think this is going to be a long winter with COVID. We want to keep people entertained at home and help out the local artists who can’t go out and do concerts.”
A final holiday tradition, the Norman Christmas parade, though not a parks-coordinated event, will be modified Dec. 12. Parade floats will be stationary at Andrews Park where visitors will enjoy a drive-thru event starting at 6 p.m., The Transcript previously reported.
