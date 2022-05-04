The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2000 Remington Place in Oklahoma City.
The event will include family activities, including a safety scavenger safari. Safe Kids Day is an opportunity to raise awareness and resources to celebrate kids, prevent injuries and save lives.
The event is being hosted in partnership with the Bethany Children’s Health Center, the Safe Kids OKC Metro Coalition, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health and Safe Kids Oklahoma.
Regular zoo admission applies. Event activities are free with admission.
Safe Kids Oklahoma works to prevent unintentional childhood injuries. Safe Kids Oklahoma is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global network of organizations dedicated to protecting kids.
Safe Kids Oklahoma was founded in 1989 and is led by Bethany Children’s Health Center. For more information, visit safekids.org or safekidsok.org.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming Oklahoma Zoological Society members at ZOOfriends.org or in-person. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.