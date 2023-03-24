Underground line leaders are encouraging residents to call before they dig in preparation for Safe Digging Awareness Month.
Every April, Oklahomans start backyard gardening projects, which leads to digging, and every year, sewer, gas, cable, and electric lines become damaged because locals forget to call for a professional to come out to mark where lines are.
The Oklahoma Excavation Safety Expo took place Thursday in Norman at the Embassy Suites, and a key theme throughout the conference was bringing awareness to a hotline for free line identification services.
MG Govia, education and outreach liaison of Okie 811, brings public awareness to safe digging in Oklahoma, and said it is important for homeowners to call 811 every time they dig because it is the law.
“So the way that the law is written is that excavation means ‘any movement of earth,’ and it’s a very generic, wide open definition,” Govia said. “So if Earth has been moved even just two inches, that’s excavation, so anytime that’s going to take place, there should be a call made, just to be safe. It’s always free.”
When locals call 811, a representative will take in a caller’s information and write up a ticket to utility companies, who will go out to the site and mark lines with spray paint or flags.
“I don’t want anybody to think of a reason not to call,” Govia said. “Right now, telecommunications or fiber is going at an alarming rate and that’s good, but the (depth) at which they’re digging has varied. It can be as shallow as six inches, or as deep as two feet.”
Okie 811 is a nonprofit that started in 1979. Govia said a law in 1982 has since required locals to call before they dig.
“Every state has one,” he said. “It’s actually a legal requirement to notify us at least three business days before any excavation is going to take place so that those facilities can get marked so that you can dig safely around them.”
Josh Luke, a compliance technician at Cox, said it is as important now as ever to ensure that fiber lines are kept intact. More people are working out of the home, and many depend on internet connection to stay alive.
“In one instance, a couple on life support had an emergency alert system that would alert the hospital to send an ambulance and alert their family in the event of an emergency,” said Luke. “They had a pendant system and would press it, which would dial the hospital. A neighbor was putting in a fence and cut a line when digging. He hadn’t called 811, and this family was very scared.”
He said knowing where lines are is also for the safety of those digging.
“Worst case scenario would be a fatality, voltage transfer,” Luke said. “That is beside the obvious loss of service and property damage.”
Ronnie Sanchez, Cox supervisor for compliance techs, said cutting a line could mean cutting out cable to an entire neighborhood.
“It’s important because we don’t want our facilities to be damaged because if they’re damaged, then that means you or another homeowner or business could be out of service. You wouldn’t be able to work from home if your internet goes down,” Sanchez said.
Chad Previch, public relations manager for Oklahoma Natural Gas, said digging without knowing where lines are is wasteful, and could potentially pollute an area, while making it unsafe for those digging.
“You just don’t know what’s under the ground,” Previch said. “One thing that’s important to know is even if you’re starting a gardening project, something as simple as that, you need to call 811. Underneath your ground can be a mystery.”
He said a reason why ONG attends these conferences is to work with excavators and bring them up to speed on current regulations.
“Because if we can do that, then their projects will roll smoothly, and they can keep moving from one project to the next and keep the areas where they’re operating safe,” Previch said. “Without events like this, they won’t know about updates in the laws and regulations.”
