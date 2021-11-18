Factory Obscura answered questions about its model and intent to expand in Norman and addressed concerns from some City Councilors during a study session Tuesday.
The interactive art venue features temporary collectives which are immersive and interactive exhibits. The Oklahoma City location has 30 artists who contribute to those exhibits, their website states.
The for-profit company reached out to city staff in April 2021 with an interest to purchase or lease an office strip between 101-118 W Gray Street. The city has owned the strip since 2011.
Three co-founders of Factory Obscura provided a clearer picture of the pay for up to 70 new employees anticipated for hire, the anticipated annual traffic and its commitment to becoming a resource for local artists.
When Factory Obscura was born, the goal was to make “the pie bigger” for all artists and to create new opportunities with additional resources in Oklahoma City. The goal will be the same for Norman, co-founder Kelsey Karper said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall asked cofounders how it defined a “thriving wage” for their employees after City Manager Darrel Pyle cited $17 an hour plus benefits, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Factory Obscura pays $15-$17 an hour to start, and full time salary positions range between $50,000 to $125,000 with benefits, they said.
Karper said some artists prefer to work on a contract basis because it gives them more flexibility to focus on “their own practice.”
Hall expressed concerns from local artists that the model could crowd opportunities or money for those already struggling in Norman. Co-founder Laura Phillips said they “fully intend to hire people in Norman” and that it would not compete for art grants. As a for-profit business, the goal is to provide a portion “of our profits” to the non-profit art community, Karper added.
Mayor Breea Clark asked if the company preferred a purchase or long term lease. Cofounder Laurant Massenat said a purchase was probably preferred but a long term lease was not out of the question.
Councilors have leaned toward a long-term lease but have said they’d accept a purchase agreement if it provided a clause that allowed the city to buy it back before any other offers are entertained.
Pyle said staff would continue to explore how it will vacate the space, which is currently used for storage. They could have it empty by March 2022, he said.
Founders also addressed what they called a misunderstanding about an accusation of racial appropriation from the band, The Flaming Lips. The Flaming Lips had previously occupied the building where Factory Obscura operates, and despite a slight overlap in occupancy when the band moved out of the space, there was no association with the band, Karper said.
In 2014, the band’s drummer Kliph Scurlock reportedly left the band after he took a stand against Christina Fallin’s decision to wear a Native American traditional headdress as a publicity stunt for her band, Gawker reported at the time. Though he was reportedly fired, the band’s official statement indicated Scurlock “separated” from the band.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said she was concerned about a partnership or relationship with the Flaming Lips and Factory Obscura, but co-founder Kelsey Karper said that’s a myth.
“There’s a common misconception that they are somehow funders of our work,” Karper said. “That has never been the case.”
Other concerns from Studley included accusations of sexism and racism brought to her attention by constituents.
“So with you coming to Norman and being part of our students both at [University of Oklahoma] OU and our public schools, how have you banded together to address these kinds of issues?” Studley asked.
“We’ve worked with over 200 artists,” Karper said. “Working that many people, there’s bound to be some conflict. We have tried to be as proactive in addressing the issues that come to our attention. Unfortunately, they haven’t come to our attention as quickly as we would like for us to be able to respond. But when they do, we take action very directly.”
Cofounder Laura Phillips said it has instituted workshops designed to facilitate “difficult conversations, especially in the context of racism.”