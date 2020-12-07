OKLAHOMA CITY — The Salvation Army is still in need of the community’s help to ensure no child or senior is forgotten this Christmas. Individuals are encouraged to stop by the Angel Tree at Sooner Mall in Norman by Dec. 17 and adopt an angel from the tree.
As of today, over 300 children have not been adopted off the mall Angel Tree, located in the food court; Wal-Mart Supercenter, 601 12th Ave. NE; and Wal-Mart Supercenter, 333 N Interstate Drive.
“We are seeking the community’s help to rescue Christmas for families in need this holiday season,” said Maj. Rhonda Walters, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Cleveland County. "I pray everyone helps us get the word out about this great need and rallies behind this very important program.”
The Angel Tree families in Cleveland County will begin receiving gifts the week of Dec. 21. For questions, contact The Salvation Army at 364-9910.
