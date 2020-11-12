The Christmas fundraising season has just begun for Cleveland County's Salvation Army.
Red Kettle bell ringers were out Thursday at Hobby Lobby and JCPenney stores in Norman and Moore, raising funds to support the nonprofit.
The Salvation Army's programs include financial assistance, a food pantry, shelters, Angel Tree and other urgent needs. The nonprofit serves more than 93,000 people in central Oklahoma each year.
Maj. Ben Walters, Corps and commanding officer with the county's Salvation Army, said by Nov. 21, volunteers will be outside Walmarts, Sam's Clubs, Dillard's and Sooner Mall. By Nov. 27, volunteers will be outside Walgreens. In all, 15 locations in Norman and eight in Moore are participating this year.
Bell ringers will be outside from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Christmas Eve.
Walters said the kettle campaign first began at the foot of Market Street in San Francisco in 1891. Joseph McFee saw the need to feed those in need on Christmas Day, but he needed a way to raise funds. Remembering Simpson's Pot on the docks in Liverpool, England, that collected coins for the poor, he put his kettle pot at the ferry terminal. He raised the necessary funds and started a holiday tradition.
Steve Shelton, 52, a 13-year Norman resident who has volunteered as a bell ringer for about 10 years, said he believes the Salvation Army is a good organization that helps a lot of people.
“I'm willing to put my time in to help them so they can help other people,” he said. “All in all, I love working for them.”
On his first day this season, Shelton said donations were a bit slow, but that's typical for the first day due to residents adjusting to the fundraising period.
On a slow day, he could get donations from about 40 to 50 people, he said.
Currently, Walters and his wife, Corp. officer Maj. Rhonda “Rhon” Walters, said the Salvation Army is in need of many more volunteers in the couple's second Christmas in Norman. As of Thursday, only nine groups and three individuals had signed up, filling about 398 volunteer hours. However, the entire bell ringing fundraiser typically requires 7,000 volunteer hours.
“Rhon” Walters said the Norman Board of Realtors will fulfill 230 hours of service locally.
“I would say that really it's a very tangible way to give back to your community. It's a very tangible way to do something really spectacular,” Ben Walters said. “It might seem to be something small, but volunteering your time bell ringing is a very impactful way to make a difference in our community.”
The Walters said a kettle coordinator will begin next week and will reach out to previous volunteers.
Residents who are interested in volunteering can register at RegisterToRing.com.
Shelton and Ben Walters noted some differences in kettle fundraising this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers must wear face masks and gloves, use social distancing and have hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes available for their use. Also, donors are allowed to place their donations directly into the kettle, and smaller volunteer groups are encouraged.
Ben Walters said needs from the Salvation Army have gone up due to COVID-19, most notably in requests for financial assistance and food.
He reported that the financial need for a one-year period from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30 increased $99,874 over last year.
Leona Chapman, Salvation Army director of social services, said the Salvation Army, over one month, saw an increase in phone calls for assistance from 75 to 350.
“This year is unique with COVID-19, where we don't really know what's for certain tomorrow. The needs are still going to be there,” Ben Walters said.
One area that has COVID-19 has impacted is the shelter capacity, Ben Walters said. Previously, capacity was limited to 36, with cots added during winter months to allow up to 50 residents. Now, the shelter is strictly limited to 24 residents.
Chapman said the nonprofit is part of the city of Norman's continuum of care for the homeless community. If the shelter is at capacity, the organization will work other nonprofits to place homeless individuals in need of assistance.
Chapman said the biggest myth she has come across in regard to the nonprofit is that the funds don't stay in Cleveland County.
“The dollars that are raised here in Cleveland County stay here to help our neighbors. If we don't raise it, we're not going to receive it,” Chapman said, emphasizing that the nonprofit is a local organization.
Ben Walters said the bell ringing campaign is the nonprofit's largest fundraising effort during the year.
“It's really a fantastic way to do something impactful for your community by volunteering and donating,” he said.
Chapman said the Angel Tree program also is in full swing, and trees will be up at Sooner Mall and at Walmarts by Nov. 20. To volunteer, email ben.walters@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Chapman said the Angel Tree program provides presents for children from low-income families from birth through age 12. Children usually receive three to five gifts, including toys and needs.
Applications were taken from Sept. 23 through Oct. 23 and are currently in the approval process.
To help with the program, residents can pick an angel tag off a tree, buy the presents, then return the gifts to the mall or the local Salvation Army office, 1124 N. Porter Ave.
Despite the pandemic, Chapman said she hasn't seen a rise in the number of families applying for the Angel Tree program and the number participating is about the same as last year.
After all gifts are received, she said volunteers help organize and sort the gifts, then pass them out via drive-through process a few days before Christmas.
She said the Angel Tree program typically serves a more diverse population.
“Angel Tree is a beautiful community project where the community provides for those who are less fortunate,” she said. “We're very grateful to be able to serve our community in that way.”
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
