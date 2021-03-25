During tApril, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma will host a variety of events and programs, including the following:
• Dig into Dinosaurs — "Dig into Dinosaurs" will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 2. Attendees will learn about paleontology, meet a paleontologist, complete a simulated excavation and explore the new temporary exhibit "Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™." Price is $10 (member adult or youth) and $15 (non-member adult or youth). Register at bit.ly/3vStZ0W or 325-1008 by March 25.
• Little Scientists — Introduce your little learner to science concepts through doing, discovering and making. Each stand-alone program explores a different theme and features stories, games, songs, crafts and museum exploration. Little Scientists is for children ages 3 to 5 with an adult. April's events are an insect-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 13 and a weather-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 27. Price is $5 (member adult or youth) and $7 (non-member adult or youth). Register at bit.ly/3snQ2dT or 325-1008 by April 5 and 19 for the programs April 13 and 27.
• Build a Boomerang — Attendees can learn the basics about boomerangs and fly them from 6 to 8 p.m. April 16. Working together, create a boomerang using household materials and experiment with changing the shape to change how it flies through the air. Price is $10 (member adult or youth) and $15 (non-member adult or youth). Register at bit.ly/39eNt69 or 325-1008 by April 8.
• Blast Off! — The program will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 23. Experiment with making craters, meet an astronomer, learn tips for stargazing at home and make a craft inspired by space. Price is $10 (member adult or youth) and $15 (non-member adult or youth). Register at bit.ly/3spG3Vj or 325-1008 by April 15.
• Boomerangs 101 — From 6 to 8 p.m. April 30, residents can learn all about boomerangs and see a demonstration of different boomerang types. They also can practice throwing and constructing them and experiment with making boomerangs using household materials. Price is $25 (member) and $35 (non-member). Register at bit.ly/2Qvg7cK or 325-1008 by April 22.
Advance registration is required for all of the above activities. Visitors can book tickets at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or by calling the Visitor Services department at 325-7977.
The museum follows the University of Oklahoma’s Mandatory Masking Policy and social distancing guidelines.
The museum is located on the OU Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Drive and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-7977 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
