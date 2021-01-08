Sam Noble museum announces events, programs
This month, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma will host a variety of events and programs, in addition to welcoming a new temporary exhibit, “Places of Power: Painted Photographs of Sacred Landscapes by Corson Hirschfeld.”
Starting now, the museum will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Upcoming activities:
• “Places of Power Exhibit”: Open now on the second-floor Higginbotham Gallery, the exhibit will feature hand-painted photographs of ancient sacred spaces, including cultural and archaeological sites, cultural landscapes and petroglyphs from over 20 countries. The photographs were hand-painted by longtime Norman resident Corson Hirschfeld, who died in April.
At 7 p.m. Jan. 21, the museum will co-host an online lecture with the Oklahoma Public Archaeology Network about sacred places found in the Southwest U.S., featuring Dr. Kelley Hays-Gilpin, curator of anthropology at the Museum of Northern Arizona and professor of anthropology at Northern Arizona University.
The event will be free, but advance registration is required. More information on how to register will be available soon at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu. The exhibit will be on display through March 28.
• ”Facing the Inferno Gallery Talk”: The museum’s traveling exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” will be on display through Jan. 17.
From 11-11:30 a.m. Friday, the museum will host a special gallery talk inside the exhibit about wildfire activity, led by Dr. Renee A. McPherson, associate professor of geography and environmental sustainability at OU.
This will be the last “Conversations with a Scientist” event and will take place during the 10:30 a.m. time slot. Advance registration is required.
• Family Programming — Mystery at the Museum: The year’s first family program event will be from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29. Residents can explore the museum’s galleries to complete nature-themed challenges and a craft to discover clues and solve the case.
The cost is $10 for a member adult or youth and $15 for a non-member adult or youth. Registration is available at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or by calling 325-1008 by Jan. 21.
• Group visits, field trips and education classes: The museum is accepting reservations for group visits, school group field trips and school group education classes.
Reservations must be made at least one week in advance and will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on a Monday or Tuesday. Reservations can be made by calling the visitor services department at 325-1008.
Some activities during events and programs are complimentary with general admission, while others have a separate registration fee.
Advance registration is required. Visitors can book tickets at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or by calling 325-7977.
The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is on the OU Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Drive and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-7977 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.