A variety of events and programs are scheduled in April at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma, including the following:
• Scholarship Fair: Registration opens today for middle and high school students to participate in the Scholarship Fair, which is set from 9 a.m. to noon May 14. Students can submit work online and may be given the chance to present a poster during the fair. Students and guardians must be present for them to win a scholarship. April 30 is deadline to register and submit a digital presentation at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/scholarship-fair.
• Educational Programming — Little Scientists: Each stand-alone program explores a different theme and features stories, games, songs, crafts and museum exploration for children ages 3 to 5 with an adult. Events this month include a Creepy Crawly-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday and a spring weather-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 21. Price is $6 for a member adult or youth and $8 for a non-member adult or youth). Residents can register at bit.ly/36I60tJ or by phone at 325-1008 by April 14 for the program April 21. Registration has already passed for the first program.
• Curiousiday — Jurassic Eggs: The next Curiousiday program, Jurassic Eggs, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9. Throughout the day, eggs will be hidden around the museum for children to find. Norman musician Mike Hosty will perform at 2 p.m. in the Great Hall. Residents also can take their own photos with the egg-hiding bunny, who will be at the museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. All activities are bilingual in English and Spanish, free with general admission.
• OU Giving Day: April 14 is OU Giving Day. Residents can participate by donating to the OU Foundation for the museum’s benefit. The museum is highlighting the funds Discovery on the Road (Fund 34097) and Children’s Programs (Fund 41312). To learn more, visit bit.ly/3tRCkmw. To learn more about OU Giving Day, visit bit.ly/36XLbKv.
• ExplorOlogy Paleo Expedition: The expedition is open to 14- to 17-year-old high school students who are interested paleontology. Paleo Expedition is a free, all expenses-paid, two-week, hands-on paleontology field experience led by scientists and educators from the University of Oklahoma. Applications are due by April 18. Learn more at bit.ly/372UWY0.
• Dino Day Camp: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 29, children ages 5-11 can do activities, crafts, games and gallery tours. Price is $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Registration is available online at bit.ly/3qOpAeN or by phone at 325-1008 by April 26.
• Crafts and Tales: Residents can hear a story followed by an activity that can range from learning about a real specimen from collections to crafting a thematic piece of artwork at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Discovery Room.
Residents may become museum members by visiting bit.ly/3wSaMPY. Memberships provide museum access for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 325-1008 or visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.