A variety of events and programs are scheduled this month at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma.
The museum will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Online reservations are available but are no longer required for general admission. Brief summaries of the change in reservations, upcoming events and programs follow:
• Online reservations: The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors may make online, advance registrations for general admission, or they can purchase tickets upon arrival.
• Crafts and tales: Storytime at the Sam is now Crafts and Tales. It will feature a story followed by an activity that can range from learning about a real specimen to crafting a thematic piece of artwork. Crafts and Tales takes place at 11:15 a.m. in the Great Hall every Wednesday.
• The Amazing World of Bats: The museum will uncover the world of bats from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17. WildCare will be on site to answer questions about helping injured animals. Brandi Coyner, mammalogy curatorial associate, also will answer questions and unveil the threats that bats face. Crafts and activities will show participants how bats hunt and what they eat. The bilingual (English and Spanish) program will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All activities are free with general admission.
• A Night with Bats: Residents can explore the life of bats from 8 to 10 p.m. July 23. After a short exploration and introduction with a museum scientist, participants will travel by caravan to a local park to encounter high-flying mammals.
The cost is $10 for a member adult or youth and $15 for a non-member adult or youth. To register, visit bit.ly/2TlUtJS or call 325-1008 by July 15.
• Christmas in July at Excavations: Excavations, the museum store, is having Christmas in July, featuring a variety of holiday and winter-themed items for sale this month. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Museum admission is not required to shop.
Residents can buy museum memberships starting at $30 at bit.ly/2Tm7DGO. Memberships provide access to the museum for a year. Call 325-1008 or visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
