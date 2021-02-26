During March, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma will be open additional days during the week of spring break and host a variety of events and programs.
In addition, online registration opens Monday for their summer camp program, Summer Explorers. Brief summaries of the upcoming events, programs and spring break schedule follow:
• Summer Explorer camp registration: People can experience science first-hand through a variety of discovery-based programs offered at the museum for children ages 4 to 11 and families. All classes are taught by trained staff; cost varies per program.
The museum plans to host the camps and programs on-site and in-person. However, the format is still being determined and will not be finalized until mid-March to ensure the safety of staff and participants. For more information, visit bit.ly/3aYOYqk.
• Little Scientists: Each stand-alone program explores a different theme and features stories, games, songs, crafts and museum exploration. Little Scientists is for children ages 3 to 5 with an adult. A dinosaur-themed program will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 9 and a bubbles-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 23.
Price is $5 (member adult or youth) and $7 (non-member adult or youth). People can register at bit.ly/3dO8O9E or call 325-1008 by Monday for March 9 and March 15 for March 23.
• Dig into Dinosaurs: People can learn about paleontology, meet a paleontologist, complete a simulated excavation and explore the new temporary exhibit, "Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™". The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday or March 19
Price is $10 (member adult or youth) and $15 (non-member adult or youth). People can register at bit.ly/3kq1GS8 or call 325-1008 by Wednesday for Friday's program and March 11 for March 19.
• Spring break hours: The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 5 p.m. from March 15-19 to allow visitors more time to enjoy exhibits and programs during spring break. People can register at bit.ly/3pWL31L or call 325-1008.
• Pollinator gardening: From 1 to 3 p.m. March 20, a Cleveland County horticulture educator will talk to attendees about what plants are best to cultivate a pollinator garden. Price is $25 (member) and $35 (non-member). People can register at bit.ly/3krvo9n or call 325-1008 by March 12.
• Group visits, field trips and school education classes: The museum is accepting reservations for group visits, school group field trips and school group education classes. Reservations must be made at least one week in advance and will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays or Tuesdays. To make a reservation, people can call the Visitor Services department at 325-1008.
Advance registration is required for all of the activities. Visitors can book tickets at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or by calling the Visitor Services department at 325-7977.
The museum follows the University of Oklahoma’s mandatory masking policy and social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit /bit.ly/2ZTzNIS.
The museum is located on the OU Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Drive and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-7977 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
