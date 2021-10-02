A variety of events and programs are scheduled this month at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, including the following:
• Discovery Room reopening: Starting today, the Discovery Room will reopen to the public. It is included in the admission price.
• WeDigBio: This free global science program of digitizing collections will be from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Participants will receive specimen data to transcribe into the database. Typing skills will be necessary, so the program is best suited for those ages 10 or older. All program registrants under 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult. The cost is free but requires advanced registration by Oct. 15.
• Family Insect Safari and Macrophotography Workshop: Local artist Thomas Shahan will show how to capture images of the tiniest creatures from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23. Families can learn the basics of macrophotography, visit the “Beautiful Beasts: The Unseen Life of Oklahoma Spiders and Insects” exhibit and make crafts. The cost is $15 for member adults or youth and $20 for non-member adults or youth by Oct. 15.
• Adult Macrophotography Workshop: Shahan will share some interesting approaches to capture photos. Then attendees can take macrophotos on the museum grounds. The cost is $25 for member adults or youth and $30 for non-member adults or youth by Oct. 15.
• Curiousiday — Spider Spectacular: Public programs at the museum are now called Curiousidays. On Oct. 23, attendees can listen to music, dance, go through mazes and learn, focusing on how spiders make webs. There will be costume dance-off at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Other activities will include a scavenger hunt and take home a goodie bag of candy and other treats. The bilingual (English and Spanish) program will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All activities are free with general admission. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.
• Little Scientists: Little Scientists is for children ages 3 to 5 with an adult. There will be two Little Scientists events in October: a fall-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 and a science-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26. The cost is $5 for member adults or youth and $7 for non-member adults or youth by Monday and Oct. 18 for the programs Oct. 12 and 26, respectively.
• Crafts and Tales: Crafts and Tales takes place at 11:15 a.m. in the Great Hall every Wednesday.
To learn more about events or membership, call the Same Noble museum at 325-1008 or visit online at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.