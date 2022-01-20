This month, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will say good-bye to one temporary exhibit and welcome another. Registrations for various programs and camps also will open.
This month is the last chance to see the museum’s current temporary exhibit, "Beautiful Beasts — The Unseen Life of Oklahoma Spiders and Insects," showcasing the work of Oklahoma macrophotopgraher Thomas Shahan.
The exhibit presents a series of Shahan’s color photographs alongside descriptions of where and how the photographs were made. It also chronicles the photographer’s search for arthropods. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 30.
Registration for spring and summer programming, including day camps, is currently open. To register, visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
ExplorOlogy®: Paleo Expedition is returning this summer and is open to 14- to 17-year-old high school students interested in paleontology. Paleo Expedition is a hands-on paleontology field experience led by scientists and educators from the University of Oklahoma.
Applications are now open, but space is limited. For more information, visit bit.ly/3KvRF2s.
The museum also hosts Crafts and Tales at 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays in the Discovery Room.
The museum’s next temporary exhibit, "Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend," will open Feb. 12 and will offer details about the “unicorn of the sea.”
Residents can support the museum by becoming a member. Memberships can be purchased at bit.ly/3FMATbK. Memberships provide access to the museum for a yearm plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 325-1008 or visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.