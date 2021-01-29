During February, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma will host a variety of events and programs, in addition to welcoming a new temporary exhibit, “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™.”
Officially opening Jan. 30, the newest temporary exhibit will be on display through May 23. “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™” transports families back to the Cretaceous Period (145 milltion to 65 million years ago), the time when large dinosaurs last roamed the earth. Children will go face-to-face with the prehistoric world and meet dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.
The exhibit, created for children ages 3 to 10, will feature two environments and a variety of activities. A field research station allows children to step into the role of paleontologist by uncovering fossils with brushes and creating drawings of the dinosaur environment using fossil rubbings and tracings.
• Educational programming: Little Scientists — Each stand-alone program explores a different theme and features stories, games, songs, crafts and museum exploration. Little Scientists is for children ages 3 to 5 with an adult. There are two events in February: an animal-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9 and a color-themed program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23.
Price is $5 for a member adult or youth and $7 for a non-member adult or youth. Residents can register at tinyurl.com/6mqk9mn4 or call 325-1008 by Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 for the programs Feb. 9 and 23.
• Family programming: Dig into Dinosaurs — Dig into Dinosaurs will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Residents can learn about paleontology, meet a paleontologist, complete a simulated excavation and explore the “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™” exhibit.
Price is $10 for a member adult or youth and $15 for a non-member adult or youth. Residents can register at tinyurl.com/153t6g7u or call 325-1008 by Feb. 11.
• Adult programming: Powerful Photography — From 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27, residents can explore how photography can be used to convey different meanings of a subject. Photographer Charles Ruston will give an introduction to foundational concepts of photography before providing prompts and guiding participants through museum grounds as they take photographs using their own cameras.
Rushton is a Norman photographer specializing in portraiture and street photography. He teaches classes on digital photography and has had work purchased and displayed nationally and internationally at art galleries and museums.
Price is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Residents can register at tinyurl.com/k13o9k5b or call 325-1008 by Feb. 19.
• Group visits, school group field trips and school group education classes — The museum is accepting reservations for group visits, school group field trips and school group education classes. Reservations must be made at least one week in advance and will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays or Tuesdays. Residents can make reservations by calling the visitor services department at 325-1008.
Advance registration is required for all of the above activities. Visitors can book tickets at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or call the visitor services department at 325-7977. The Sam Noble Museum follows the University of Oklahoma’s Mandatory Masking Policy and social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ggdt0ch7.
The Sam Noble museum is on the OU Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Drive and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-7977 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
