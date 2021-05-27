New hours of operation, a new exhibit and a variety of events and programs are planned by the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma during June.
Brief summaries of the change in hours, new exhibit and upcoming events and programs follow:
Starting June 1, the Sam Noble Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Online reservations are available at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
Per OU policy, masks are required for unvaccinated individuals and visitors ages 3-11.
For more information on the university’s mandatory masking policy, visit ou.edu/together/university- mandatory-masking-policy.
The museum’s latest temporary exhibit, “In the Dark,” will be on display through Sept. 12.
Darkness challenges animals and plants to adapt to life without light.
Visitors can investigate and solve some mysteries using interactive stations, walk-through dioramas, models and explanatory panels.
The Summer Explorers camp will focus on the “In the Dark” exhibit, exploring dark environments and the plants and animals that call them home.
The two-hour camp is for children ages 8-11 and runs from 10 a.m. to noon June 12-18.
The cost is $85 for members and $100 for non-members. People can register at bit.ly/3yJuDiL or by phone at 325-1008 by June 4.
Another Summer Explorers camp will be themed “Wild About Art,” focusing on patterns, colors, shapes and textures found in nature.
Participants can draw, paint, sculpt and do craft projects.
The two-hour camp is for children ages 5-7 and runs from 10 a.m. to noon June 28 through July 2.
The cost is $85 for members and $100 for non-members. People can register at bit.ly/3ft7ols or by phone at 325-1008 by June 18.
Family programming will be themed “Explore the Dark” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25. It will include a night of games, crafts and fun.
The program also features exploration of the exhibit “In the Dark.”
The cost is $10 for a member adult or youth and $15 for a non-member adult or youth.
People can register at bit.ly/2SwSFwP or by phone at 325-1008 by June 17.
Public programming will be themed “Glowing in the Dark” from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26, exploring bioluminescence.
The event will feature crafts based on the glow of marine life, as well as the glimmer of land critters.
There will be a variety of activities ranging from glow-in-the-dark stencil art to learning about what crawls beneath our feet.
All activities are free with general admission.
Online reservations are available at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.