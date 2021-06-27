Nick Czaplewski bikes to the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History each day, taking in the nature he has dedicated his life to studying.
He can look at a passing bird and recognize its species immediately, admiring the ease with which it glides through the air. He can tell you that the cotylorhynchus romeri, an early mammal-adjacent from the Permian era, can only be found in the Cleveland County area. Show him a fossil, and he’ll teach you its history.
Fossil research, preservation and discovery of the Cenozoic era have been at the forefront of his life for so long. Czaplewski is the curator of vertebrate paleontology at Sam Noble, and has been with the museum for 30 years. He found a passion for education along the way, too, and has led various classes and field trips at the museum for 20 years.
Many of the exhibits museum visitors might see have Czaplewski’s fingerprints on them, in some way.
Now, nearing his retirement, Czaplewski and the team at Sam Noble have found the perfect bookend to a venerable career: a skull and a shell that happen to be the largest discovery the museum has seen in nearly 120 years.
The last discovery of this magnitude was found by one of the museum’s earliest contributors, J. Willis Stovall, who started his career at Sam Noble in the 1930s.
Czaplewski says the museum won’t find another fossil like this for another 120 years.
“We do as much field work as we can, but it’s hard to find funding. We have to pick and choose what we go out to see, and it has to come from Oklahoma so that our exhibits here are relevant,” Czaplewski said. “Recently, we got a call from a landowner in the western part of Oklahoma. Once I had an idea of what we could uncover there, I pushed hard for funding.”
Czaplewski’s job involves more than just researching an excavated fossil. A team at the museum sanitizes the remains and isolates the fossil out of the rock it may have fused with first.
Fossils are put in a “plaster jacket” and filled with carbon dioxide or nitrogen to hopefully kill anything that might’ve been living inside the fossil. The time between a fossil’s arrival at the museum and when it eventually gets displayed in an exhibit or put in storage can be many months.
The shell and skull in question were discovered in January, and due to pandemic-related delays, may still have several months of work ahead.
“Most days I spend my time answering and writing emails,” Czaplewski said. “Supervising people in my little area here. A lot of administrative stuff honestly. I help students, catalog things and make sure records are accurate. Two days out of a year, we get to do the really cool stuff.”
Funding for field work has been more difficult to find on two fronts. The pandemic, of course, made everything more difficult, but Czaplewski said another issue has come up lately.
“We have an online system where people can send us a picture of something they find and get us to take a look at it. It helps at times, but more often than not, people are sending us photos of a rock and they just don’t realize it,” Czaplewski said. “We have a whole generation of people who haven’t been exposed to nature as much and can’t tell the difference between a bone and a rock. We try to be nice about it though — I want to teach people.”
Kyle Davies, fossil preparer at Sam Noble, has worked with Czaplewski for 20 years. He’s on the team that will be uncovering this new fossil once it exits its quarantine period — specifically, he cleans fossils and prepares them for research.
“It’s been pleasant working with (Czaplewski). He’s quiet and laid back, and we’ve traveled a lot together,” Davies said. “I’ve done field work with him in Arizona, cave work in eastern Oklahoma, excavations in the panhandle. I was happy for us to have found something as big as this near the end of his career.”
Some of Czaplewski’s most memorable moments in his 30 years haven’t just been finding a breathtaking fossil. Often, it’s seeing someone he taught years ago in their childhood return to him with a passion for science later in their life.
“I see how kids can get neglected — people don’t always get the opportunities I got growing up. Various circumstances like racial and ethnic background or living conditions can keep kids from seeing career possibilities in science,” Czaplewski said. “During the pandemic, I saw more people outside than I have in a long time, just enjoying nature and being in the community. That’s what we need as a society.”
Jennifer Lawson began working under Czaplewski as a graduate student in 2002. She’s now the museum’s vertebrate collections manager, and still works with him almost 20 years later.
“Nick’s an admirable person. He always approaches things in a calm way, and he’s been so reliable. You can count on him,” Lawson said. “In the summer, we take 12 high school students out to a quarry by Black Mesa and let them see what field work is like.
“I originally didn’t plan to do things like that, but now I do tours around the museum in addition to helping Nick with field trips. It’s become a large part of my job.”
Czaplewski hopes those he’s impacted continue to pursue paleontology as he has — he worries about the future of the program at times. He’s taken initiative to teach young people about the possibilities of this career.
“I want to mentor. Not teach, not lecture, but to have an interaction. I show my students that when we’re having a discussion we’re on the same level. I tell them we’re going to walk through a door together before a lesson,” Czaplewski said. “I don’t agree with the hierarchy in education right now. I learn from my students too, so we should be on the same level.”
Czaplewski is reaping what he has sown in this career. He’s poured himself into it, and now, at the end of the road it’s giving right back.
The shell and skull found in western Oklahoma represent more beyond face value — they’re nature returning the favor to Czaplewski, a “thank you” for decades of not only furthering the science of paleontology, but for taking the torch from people like Stovall and passing it to those younger than him.
For the countless hours of education and mentorship. For the admiration he gave it on his bike ride to work every day.
“I used to stress or worry about this place, you know? All of us old fogies are retiring. What’s going to happen? Well, the more I interact with these young people ... I may have trouble relating to what they do and how they do it because science has changed while I’ve been in this job,” Czaplewski said. “But I see their enthusiasm and their passion for what they’re doing and how they teach and mentor even younger students, and I’m going: ‘Things are good.’”
