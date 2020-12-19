Beginning in January, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will feature a new temporary exhibit, "Places of Power: Painted Photographs of Sacred Landscapes by Corson Hirschfeld."
Opening Jan. 6 in the museum’s second-floor Higginbotham gallery, the exhibit will feature hand-painted photographs of ancient, sacred spaces, including cultural and archaeological sites, cultural landscapes and petroglyphs from over 20 countries.
Hirschfeld came to Norman in 2006 to be with his wife, Tassie Hirschfeld, who is a professor in the Department of Anthropology in the University of Oklahoma College of Arts and Sciences.
In his earlier days, he was a herpetologist studying reptiles and amphibians. He also had a long career as a studio photographer in Cincinnati before moving to Norman. His creative talents included writing, and he published three suspense novels before moving to Norman.
Hirschfeld died in April, but his legacy, memories and passion live on in his photographs and paintings.
Several of the sites are in the four-corners region of the Southwest.
Kelley Hays-Gilpin, professor and the Edward Bridge Danson Chair of Anthropology at Northern Arizona University, will present an online lecture on sacred places in the Southwest, including rock art.
The Sam Noble museum will co-host this presentation with the Oklahoma Public Archaeology Network at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. The event will be free, but advance registration is required. More information is available at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu.
"Places of Power" will be on display at the museum through March 28.
The museum is located on the OU Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-4712 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
