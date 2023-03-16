Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 64F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.