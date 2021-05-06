Starting May 29, residents won’t be afraid of “things that go bump in the night” after they explore the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History’s newest temporary exhibit, "In the Dark."
Created by the Cincinnati Museum Center, this hands-on exhibit will let visitors investigate and solve some of the mysteries of darkness using interactive stations, walk-through dioramas, models and explanatory panels.
Each of the walk-through areas delves deep into the darkness of different areas:
• "The Darkness of Night": Encounter animals that dwell in three diverse environments as darkness falls. Visitors can walk through the 60-square-foot diorama of a mountainous forest and witness the activities of a bobcat, barred owl, spotted skunk, flying squirrel and salamanders as they forage for a meal. Interactive games help visitors discover more about animal and plant adaptations to darkness.
• "Darkness Within the Soil": Explore what lurks below the soil and examine the animals that thrive just beneath the Earth’s surface, such as moles, cicadas, bumblebees, worms, millipedes and more. Learn about the important relationships among the world’s complex underground ecosystems and the plants, animals and humans above ground.
• "Darkness Deep Within Caves": Visitors will be introduced to open and “closed” cave systems. Examine the natural processes that form each type of cave and the organisms found within them. The interactive elements focus on animal adaptations to cavern environments.
• "Darkness of the Deep Sea": This component highlights two deep sea environments — a deep-sea vent field and a section of the open deep sea — and compares the ecosystems, organisms that live in each and deep sea creatures’ survival methods. Visitors can observe the inhabitants of the deep-sea vents, including tube worms and foot-long clams, as well as learn about bioluminescent organisms that dwell in the dark depths of the ocean.
• "Darkness and Humans": This exhibit area presents information about the stories used by cultures to interpret night and darkness and explores human technological adaptations to the dark, such as sonar, radar and image enhancers. These technologies parallel the biological adaptations of animals like dolphins, bats and owls.
"In the Dark" will be on display at the museum through Sept. 12. Advance registration is required. Residents can book tickets at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu or by calling 325-7977.
The museum is located on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 325-7977 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.
