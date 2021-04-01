Members of the Cleveland County Republican Party have elected Nancy Sangirardi to serve as the chair of the party for the next two years, during which she said she’s looking to not only grow party membership, but get more Republicans elected to local and state offices.
Sangirardi was elected during the annual party convention on March 6 after current two-term chair Dave Spaulding did not seek to run again. Sangirardi said she was both shocked and honored when she found out she was going to be the next chair.
Sangirardi, who served as president of the Cleveland County Republican Women over the past two years and ran an unsuccessful bid for the state House District 46 office this past November, said she knew she wanted to continue to serve the Republican party in some capacity.
“I've asked around and not many people wanted to do it,” she said. “It’s a pretty demanding job, and Dave and his wife did so good and are so meticulous when it comes to everything, but when I knew they weren’t going to do it again I thought, ‘You know what, I went ahead and retired so I could work on my campaign — why don’t I work for the party for a while?’”
Sangirardi said her mission statement is to “Grow the party, raise money and help more Republicans get elected to office.” Currently, a Republican holds every Cleveland County-level office seat, but in the state legislature, Norman Democrats have a stronghold in the county’s biggest city, holding four of the five seats that represent the city.
The Republican party is the county’s biggest party, with 82,289 registered voters in the party out of a total 171,831 registered voters in the county. The margin between Republican and Democrat is a relatively small one for the deep red state of Oklahoma, where all counties went for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
“I don't see this as a policy position, I see it more as an administrative position,” Sangirardi said. “I just want to bring a lot of people back and get them involved who used to be involved.”
Sangirardi’s predecessor, Spaulding, who made national news over his extremist comments regarding the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, said he is extremely confident in what she brings to the party, and looks forward to seeing her work over the next two years.
“I’m super excited for [Sangirardi] to take over,” Spaulding said. “She came so close to winning that House seat, she's a really hard worker, she’s got great organizational skills and she has a lot of energy and passion.”
He said he will still stay involved in the party, is looking forward to helping Sangirardi in any way she needs and wants to help make “her term successful.”
Spaulding served his two terms out of succession and said he’s proud of what he accomplished as chairman of the county’s Republican party.
“I always go back to the people,” Spaulding said. “I'm just always humbled by the willingness of the volunteers who want to get out knock doors and make phone calls and work on campaigns and even call current elected officials in order to affect policy. It's all about the people and their desire to invest in the future and their willingness to do that. That's one of the main things that just keeps me going.”
Spaulding — who has been involved with the county Republican party for over 20 years — said that in his time with the party, this is the first time a woman has been chair of the party.
“I'm really excited about it,” he said. “She brings a different kind of take on things … so, I’m excited about that and I’m just looking forward to seeing what she does.”
