Norman children will get a chance to see Santa cruising with firefighters through several neighborhoods near fire stations on Christmas Eve, thanks to the Norman Fire Department.
A fire truck with Santa will start from several fire stations in town and follow a route along nearby streets for a chance to see him, Chief Travis King said.
Lights from the trucks will be on and the siren will sound just before the crew starts down each street, a statement from the city reads. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. No candy will be tossed from trucks due to the pandemic.
Mayor Breea Clark said a resident reached out to her with the idea, who in turn suggested it to the fire department.
King said he hopes to bring some cheer to children in what has been a difficult year.
“The Mayor approached (City Manager) Darrel (Pyle) and I about doing some sort of public outreach, and we started researching this and thought it might be a good way to show the Christmas spirit and get out in the community,” he said. “Kids love fire trucks and everybody loves Santa, so we combined those and off we went.”
King said public outreach is part of what the fire department does every year and it doubles as a public safety reminder to prevent winter fires.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns into an annual event,” King said. “We’ll just refine it and for now do the best we can, especially considering we’ll have to answer emergency calls. It will be good to at least get out, try it and then hone in on the best ways to do it as the next year comes.”
Maps with start times and routes are available on the Norman Fire Department’s Facebook page.
