Young and old gathered in Oklahoma City last summer to commemorate and celebrate the 64th anniversary of desegregating the Katz Drug Store lunch counter.
That was a successful 1958 nonviolent protest led by OKC educator Clara Luper and accomplished by African-American children who sat down to order hamburgers and Cokes, refusing to leave until they were served.
On the T-shirts printed for the 2022 gathering are the words “The Struggle Continues.” That’s an important distinction.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is considered the great leader of that struggle, which began in 1955 and continues to this day.
The Norman Philharmonic will celebrate the man and what he stood for with a 7:30 p.m. concert Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) in McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd.
The performance will feature saxophone soloist Jonathan Nichol and the Unity Choir.
Ticket information is available at NormanPhil.com.
Nichol is interim director of the University of Oklahoma’s School of Music and a professor of music (saxophone).
“The civil rights era of the 1950s and 60s is not old history,” Nichol said. “It’s not that long ago, and we’re still working to find ways to bring equity to social systems, to improve social justice. We’re still working daily on the things Dr. Martin Luther King was talking about when he was leading the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
“His vision, concepts and mission are relevant to our work today. He’s allowed us to celebrate differences and find commonalities.
“Playing music is one of the greatest ways to communicate, celebrate and interact with others, and acknowledge differences while celebrating what’s unique and beautiful. That’s a manifestation of his contributions to our country and society.”
Nichol will perform “Romance” by William Grant Still (1895-1978).
Still has been called the “Dean of African-American composers.” He was part of the Harlem Renaissance, and in 1955, Still conducted the New Orleans Philharmonic, a first for a Black man in the Deep South.
“Romance is a beautiful lyrical piece,” Nichol said. “It features the singing qualities of an alto saxophone accompanied by an orchestra.
“It’s a piece that saxophonists, perhaps, have re-discovered that we haven’t been playing as often. It’s gorgeous and sings. I’m excited to share Still’s music with our Norman community.”
German-American classical saxophonist virtuoso Sigurd Raschèr commissioned Still to write “Romance.”
“He commissioned many of the works from the early 20th century that are the core repertoire of what we teach today,” Nichol said. “I’m very proud that one of our pioneer saxophonists commissioned a Black composer early in the life of academic classical saxophone to write for the instrument.
“It’s a great privilege for me to perform this really stunning, beautiful vocal-opera style work for our community and celebrate that collaboration.”
Although Raschèr was born, lived and worked in Germany, he left to teach at the Royal Danish Conservatory of Music when Adolf Hitler rose to power in 1932.
“The reason that I am a saxophonist is because of an African-American saxophonist named Johnny Hodges (1907-1970),” Nichol said. “He was the principal saxophonist with the Duke Ellington Orchestra and was known for having a beautiful sound, playing ballads and blues.
“The saxophone is so richly embedded in American history but also in Black classical music, which is jazz.
“The ability to express music through an instrument similar to the human voice lent itself to the music Black Americans were creating in the 1920s and 30s. Many Black musicians became famous playing this instrument, creating an artistic identity with it.”
Don’t let Nichol’s impeccable academic credentials obscure the fact that he’s a hepcat. Nichol also honks sax with jazz outfit Boyd Street Brass off campus.
“My influences are Benny Carter, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane and Dexter Gordon,” Nichol said. “I knew saxophone through jazz music before classical music.”
He has Michigan roots. His Michigan State University alma mater traditionally celebrates Dr. Martin Luther Jr. holiday with a jazz concert.
Now, Nichol finds central Oklahoma’s jazz heritage inspiring.
“Oklahoma City is a historic jazz town,” Nichol said. “The Deep Deuce neighborhood is where Count Basie came to pick up jazz musicians.
“Charlie Christian, the first electric guitar player, is from here. Chet Baker was an Oklahoman. There’s a rich tradition of excellent jazz in our state.”
Nichol recognizes the significance and importance of Norman having its own Philharmonic.
“Norman is a vibrant arts community,” he said. “We have a music festival, a jazz festival and support our visual and performing arts. Access to high-quality and diverse art music in a symphony orchestra is a wonderful way to enrich the experience of being a human in Norman.
“We should be very grateful for the efforts of Dr. [Richard] Zielinski, the Norman Phil’s music and artistic director, to organize and lead a symphony orchestra at a time when it’s really hard to sustain orchestras because of costs and other issues of supporting arts.
“It shows the community’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and support for creativity. I’m proud we have the philharmonic in Norman.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.