The Norman school board has decided on Linda Sexton’s successor, but locals, including a state senator, are questioning the process to fill the Office 5 seat. Tina Floyd, the board’s appointee, is general manager of the Oklahoma City Spark, a professional softball team that will debut in 2023. She co-owns Floyd’s RV parks in Norman and Glenpool.
Panel members announced Friday — three days after the application window closed — that Floyd would fill the remainder of Sexton’s term.
The short turnaround has prompted questions from members of the community, including State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, who wants to know why NPS discouraged community involvement in the appointment process.
“When people in Norman act that way, they can expect to have a bunch of people upset,” Boren told The Transcript. “It’s not hard to read. If you close people out in Norman, and don’t allow them to participate in government, there’s going to be backlash, and we are consistent about that.”
Cynthia Rogers, an economics professor at the University of Oklahoma, applied for the Office 5 position but did not receive an interview.
Rogers, who previously campaigned for Sexton, is accusing her of intentionally waiting to resign until after the midway point 5-year term to cut out voters.
“I’ve been asking her since she packed up her moving van why she isn’t resigning,” Rogers said. “She never answered the question.”
Sexton announced Nov. 28 she was stepping down after more than three decades. On Dec. 5, the board accepted her resignation, effective Dec. 31.
More than two years remain on Sexton’s seat, which is set to expire in spring 2025.{p dir=”ltr”}Boren said that she believes that certain members of the board orchestrated the move because they preferred an appointment over a special election.
“You knew that Linda had moved, and she didn’t resign until it was convenient for the district to appoint someone. That’s what they orchestrated. Everyone knew they were orchestrating it,” she said.
“The state law says that if a board member resigns before they’re halfway through their term, then there has to be an election. Timing the resignation after half the term expired is what they orchestrated, and everyone knows they were orchestrating it. We’re not stupid.”
Sexton did not return calls for comment Monday.
Boren said she believes the NPS board feared the results of a special election.
Reached Monday for comment about the appointment process, Chad Vice, NPS board vice chair, referred The Transcript to the NPS Administrative Services Center.
Asked by The Transcript on Thursday about the process for appointing a replacement, Board President Cindy Nashert declined to comment.
On June 30, 2020, Sexton beat Ian Moore to keep her seat. By tradition, board members are sworn in at the following board meeting, which would have fallen on the first Monday in July.
Dec. 30 would mark two and a half years from the time that she was elected, and Sexton will officially resign on Dec. 31.
“I think she was encouraged to not resign by either the other school board members or the administration because it was in their best interest to have more power and more control to be able to appoint her replacement. Her seat is one of the most progressive areas of Norman,” said Boren.
The senator said that she wasn’t sure of the board’s actions were legal, and that it would take lawyers to determine if that was the case.
“Another thing is no one has money to sue on. Is it even legal to do a non-election if she vacated her seat by a loss of residence way back in August? That requires common citizens to hire lawyers,” Boren said.
Rogers, meanwhile, said that the speedy process by which Office 5 was filled shut out the possibility of whistleblowers to call out the school district.
Nine candidates filed for Sexton’s seat.{p dir=”ltr”}“They didn’t share the names of all the candidates,” Rogers said. “They didn’t tell us how many until the Thursday meeting.{p dir=”ltr”}Rogers said she encouraged board member Alex Ruggiers to make more motions to make more time.”
Floyd said that she applied for the position because her passion is education.
“I am a supporter of doing what’s best for kids. That is my area, that’s my seat,” she said. “It was a way for me to give back. I get to be around kids and help make decisions to make the district go forward.”
Floyd is a doctoral candidate in education administration and leadership and plans to receive her Ed.D. from Southern Nazarene University in the spring of 2023. She holds two master’s degrees, one in adult and higher education from the University of Oklahoma, and another in educational administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from SWOKU.
She has served as a teacher and assistant principal of Mustang Elementary, and a principal of Bridge Creek Elementary in Blanchard.
Floyd purchased 30 acres about two years ago at 620 48th St. She has lived in an RV for 19 months on the property while she is building her home.
