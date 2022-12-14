The filing period for the Norman Public Schools Board of Education, Office 5, ended Wednesday, and board leadership is considering nine applicants.
The board will hold a series of special meetings, starting Thursday, to fill the seat of longtime board member Linda Sexton, who will vacate her position Dec. 31.
The board will not disclose the names of the nine applicants, said Chelsey Kraft, a district spokesperson.
Kraft said the board is treating the appointment with the same confidentiality it would any other hire, which is why applicant names will not be disclosed.
Board President Cindy Nashert and Vice President Chad Vice, met following the application deadline meeting to discuss the candidates.
“We vetted them, and they all qualify," Nashert said. "That’s a great thing. I’m excited to see that the interest is so high for this position."
The special meetings will be Thursday, Friday and possible Saturday, contingent on the availability of board members.
Nashert’s goal is for the board to select Sexton's replacement by this weekend.
“Saturday is ideal," she said. "If we could do it before the holidays, it would be fantastic."
