Those seeking a seat on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education can submit their paperwork beginning Monday, according to the Cleveland County Election Board.
Candidates must file their paperwork at the Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson St., Room 200, and applications will only be accepted until Wednesday.
Applications must be submitted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during office hours.
Cindy Nashert’s Office 3 position is up for grabs. Nashert, the board president, has said she is leaning toward running for re-election on Feb. 14.
She recently declined an interview request by The Transcript.
Two candidates for Nashert's seat have emerged:
Kathleen Kennedy is a former Oklahoma City Public Schools communications director who runs a public relations and communication firm.
Annette Price is a former Norman PTA Council president and teacher who worked for the state Education Department developing public communications.
Declarations of Candidacy may be picked up at the election board office or at clevelandcountyelectionboard.com, and must be notarized and submitted with a $50 filing fee in the form of a cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the secretary of the county election board.
