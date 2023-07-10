Last year, Alex Ruggiers joined the Norman Public School Board of Education as the new kid on the block, but after one year on the job, he is making waves as a voice for public education.
The Norman native attended school at Truman Elementary, Whittier Middle, and Norman North High schools, and he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at the University of Oklahoma.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher at a really early age, and as soon as I graduated, I got a job in Norman teaching at Norman High,” Ruggiers said.
He graduated from OU in December 2015 having double majored in language arts education and women’s and gender studies, and by August 2016, he joined the staff at Norman High School as an English teacher.
Ruggiers said his experience as a teacher sets him apart on the school board, as well as his age.
“I was 29 years old when I filed for the school board. I’m pretty sure I’m the youngest person ever to serve on the school board,” he said. “At the time I was sworn in, I was the only one with a full teaching background.”
Since joining the board, Annette Price was also sworn in who has experience teaching in a classroom.
“Having someone who has had boots on the ground in a classroom at Norman Public Schools in both middle and high schools in Norman Public Schools, really lends an important perspective,” he said.
From 2019 to 2021, Ruggiers joined the staff at Longfellow Middle School where he taught English. He said school board members are not allowed to teach in the district where they serve, as it poses a conflict of interest.
In July 2021, he became a curriculum developer at OU’s Center for Public Management, and in the spring of 2022, he won Office 2 of the school board after beating Dan Snell, a longtime board member who held the position for 25 years.
“Dan had done a great job on the school board for a long time, but he had been on the board for a quarter of a century, so it felt like putting someone who had actually been a teacher in Norman on the board who had a fresh perspective was a good thing,” he said.
At the time, he joined Linda Sexton, who had served for 31 years on the board.
“Having someone who’s been in a teacher’s shoes, I think, has been very helpful,” Ruggiers said.
While teaching at Longfellow, Ruggiers simultaneously worked on his master of education, which he completed in May 2021.
“We are really lucky as a district to have really talented former teachers who are administrators who are well-versed in curriculum, but I think it is important to have board members with that experience as well,” he said. “There’s lots of decisions being made right now about the best way to teach our kids, and I think having someone who has actual training in the best pedagogy in that room is important thing.”
He said the U.S. is one of the few countries to have locally-elected school boards who attend to the budgetary needs of districts.
“School board members are representatives for the public, and they represent the will of the public and some of the decisions that are made in school districts,” he said.
The two most important responsibilities of the board are approving the budget and hiring the superintendent, as well as finalizing other hires within the district.
“It really is a way for democracy to play a part in our schools in a way that a lot of other countries don’t,” Ruggiers said.
Nick Migliorino, NPS superintendent, said Ruggiers’ perspective adds to the district.
“Alex put himself out there to serve on the board and is incredibly committed and passionate about NPS and our teachers, students, and families,” Migliorino said. “He brings a different perspective to the table and is continually asking great questions to push is as a district because he wants NPS to be an exceptional place to attend school and work.”
