Dirk O’Hara is a parent, health care professional, volunteer, and community member who serves as the president of the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
O’Hara is the youngest of five kids who grew up on a family farm in Tuttle. He came to Norman to pursue his education, earning a bachelors in Letters and his master’s in Business Administration, Juris Doctor.
He drew his love for education from his own background, and said his 21 years as a student has taught him to appreciate the role of educators in shaping young minds.
“At every step of the way, some educator was pulling out something in me that I didn’t know was there. They helped me see things I didn’t see before,” O’Hara said.
The owner of Norman Senior Care, he said he helps people to live happier, longer lives. His experiences as a professional have helped him to understand empathy for others, which translates to his volunteerism.
O’Hara, who holds Office 1, which covers 14 precincts on the south side of Norman, said the role of the school board is to pass the budget for Norman Public Schools and hire the superintendent.
“We have to make sure that person is doing what they need to do, and we set policy,” O’Hara said. “For the most part, we are not supposed to be involved in the day-to-day operations.”
Nick Migliorino, district superintendent, said it is important for the board to share a common vision.
“A strong and united school board is essential for improving education,” Migliorino said. “When board members work together and collaborate, they can make better decisions and ensure fairness for all students. This creates a positive learning environment where everyone — students, teachers and the community — can succeed and flourish.”
O’Hara said as a board member, he is not financially compensated.
“But I get paid a lot,” he said. “I get paid when I see those smiling faces grab their diplomas. Your payment is watching smiles as students succeed in the fine arts, in athletics or in whatever it is they are trying to accomplish. Our compensation is zero, but we get paid.”
As a spouse and a parent, O’Hara said he has had to miss out on activities with his family, as most board meetings and other related events take place in the evening. He and his wife, Stephanie, have three children: Aiden, 15, who attends Norman High, and twins Stella and Smith, 7, who attend Monroe Elementary.
“The kids understand that we all need to spend time giving back. Hopefully, this is modeling that behavior so they will one day give back,” he said. “My wonderful wife, Steph, has always volunteered for nonprofits. I’m fortunate she makes sure that the family is taken care of while I'm away.”
O’Hara first filled Office 1 in 2014 when Julie Raadschelders vacated her seat. He ran unopposed in 2016, and ran again in 2021, defeating Pixie Quigley.
Migliorino said in his decade of experience on the board, O'Hara has led by example and with compassion.
“During his time on the Norman Board of Education, Dirk has been a passionate advocate for children and a dedicated champion of public education,” Migliorino said. “Dirk's exceptional leadership is characterized by his ability to push everyone to their fullest potential while providing unwavering support, and his focus on hiring the best individuals and cultivating a culture of care has left a lasting impact on our district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.