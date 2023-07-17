Tina Floyd joined the Norman Board of Education last fall, filling the role of longtime member Linda Sexton who retired midterm.
Floyd brings with her 22 years of experience as an educator in the classroom and as a principal, as well as business experience.
This May, Floyd also received her doctoral degree in administration leadership from Southern Nazarene University.
She previously earned a master’s degree in adult and higher education at the University of Oklahoma, a master’s degree in educational administration at Oklahoma State University, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Southwest Oklahoma State University.
She previously served as a teacher and assistant principal at Mustang Elementary and a principal at Bridge Creek Elementary in Blanchard.
Floyd brings to the board a business background. She has owned Floyd’s RVs since 2016, and she and her husband recently purchased the Oklahoma Spark, a women’s professional softball team that is part of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League.
“It’s new to Oklahoma, but this is a great location to do it,” said Floyd. “We have a lot of former Sooners on the team, and a couple of former OSU Cowgirls. We tried to really get some women on the team that have local ties.”
She said her role as a team owner extends beyond managing finances, which includes overlooking the welfare of the athletes.
“I am very passionate about just doing what is right for kids,” she said. “We have a player on our team right now that has a 14-month-old baby, and it is important to make sure she has the child care she needs while she’s playing, so you can see me at a ballgame a lot of times with a baby on my hip.”
She said she mentors her players to help them achieve their long-term dreams.
“When I talk to each athlete, I tell them ‘while you’re here, we want you to have a great experience but we also want to help you further your education or career path,” she said. “If I have somebody that’s playing that says they want to sell houses, I can set her up with a mentor who can help her.”
As a number cruncher, she said her skills have helped her on the school board.
“When you have the additional piece of running your own business, you know what it takes to operate, and when times get tough, you have to tighten up,” she said.
The Board conducted a search to replace Sexton who quit after the halfway point in her term, according to NPS procedures. Since then, Floyd has enjoyed meeting school administrators and visiting students at different district sites.
“My experience has been nothing but great. I was very fortunate that the former president Cindy Nashert and Dirk O’Hara chose my application,” said Floyd. “I know there were some great applicants when I applied, so I’m fortunate that I was called in.”
Floyd’s appointment came with support from NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino.
“Tina brings a lot of public school experience and business knowledge to the board,” he said. “She is hyper focused on supporting our students and teachers, and I am glad she stepped up to serve our district as a board member.”
Floyd is a mother of four adult children, two of which are serving in the military, one in the Jordan area and the other in the Air Force.
Serving as board member this term, which expires in two years, calls upon her experiences as an educator, financier, and a caretaker.
“I like getting out to the schools and spending time with the teachers, kids, and even principals. I just enjoy that piece of it,” she said. “I am a huge proponent of the school system, or I wouldn’t have done this.”
