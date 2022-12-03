The Norman Public Schools Board of Education will appoint a successor to Linda Sexton, who announced her retirement Monday night.
Sexton, the board's Office 5 representative, will step down effective Dec. 31. She is expected to submit a letter of resignation at the Dec. 5 board meeting.
“Because of a state statute, we have to have an appointment to fill her seat due to her term being halfway over,” board member Alex Ruggiers told The Transcript.
More than two years remain on Sexton's seat, which is set to expire in spring 2025. Sexton believes the appointment will be good for the district and the community.
“Being on the school board is a hard thing to learn," she said. "There are a lot of departments and tasks and personalities and people that you need to be familiar with.
“Whoever is appointed will have two years to get their feet wet and give the people a chance to get to know them before the election.”
The school board will make the appointment, "not the superintendent, and not any principal in the district,” Sexton said.
After her resignation letter is accepted, the board will begin accepting applications to fill her seat.
