Norman residents who go to the polls Tuesday will decide whether to support a nearly $354 million school bond proposal that features a new all-schools fine arts performance venue and a stand-alone facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport.
It also includes a new multi-sport athletic stadium at Norman North High School and updates to Harve Collins Stadium at Norman High School.
Voters also will decide who fills an opening on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education. Three City Council seats are up for grabs as well.
Polls across Norman will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
More than 1,100 Cleveland County residents cast ballots during the two-day early voting period that concluded Friday, according to the Cleveland County Election Board.
Bryant Rains, election board secretary, said Friday he was impressed with the early voting turnout. On Thursday, 470 cast ballots, and on Friday, 675 did the same for a total of 1,145 votes.
“The school and city elections don’t bring out the numbers like they do during presidential and gubernatorial elections,” Rains said. “But I am pleased with the turnout.”
The first of two school bond propositions, meanwhile, will ask for an issuance of $349.8 million, which will address school improvements, including acquiring sites, construction, repairing, remodeling and equipping school buildings.
The second, totaling $4.1 million, would be used to acquire transportation equipment.
Both propositions would be paid through interest, not exceeding 10%, and will be paid off within five years.
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Miglioriino recently told families to take the time to vote in what he called “this important bond election.”
“School bonds play a vital role in the success of Norman Public Schools. They provide a means for schools to acquire the funding necessary to make improvements, upgrades and additions to facilities, technology and educational resources, which includes textbooks,” Migliorino said in an email. “They also allow us to continue to invest in safety and security throughout our district, and the 2023 bond will give us the ability to eliminate portable buildings across the district.
“These needed upgrades and improvements not only enhance the learning environment for all our children but also help to attract and retain quality teachers, coaches, directors and other staff, which in turn leads to better educational opportunities and outcomes for all students. By voting on this school bond, you are making your voice heard in regards to investing in the future of your child and the school district as a whole now and far into the future.”
School board race race
Three people are seeking a spot on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
Gary Barksdale, Kathleen Kennedy and Annette Price are seeking to replace Cindy Nashert, who did not seek reelection to Office 3.
The candidates told The Transcript they have been busy knocking on doors and appearing at events and listening to the concerns of residents.
A fourth candidate, 20-year-old Kini Vaughn, pulled out of the Office 3 race earlier this month but her name will appear on the ballot. Nashert, the board president, will serve the remainder of her five-year term, which ends in the spring of 2023.
For more information about voting, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.