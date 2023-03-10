Norman Public Schools has decided to take a more comprehensive approach to combating bullying, which starts with a policy name change. The district is also encouraging parents to become part of the solution by getting involved.
Policy 4010, which was called Bullying Behavior is now Bullying Behavior Prevention and Response.
The change was made to reflect an active approach to addressing district bullying, officials said.
On Monday night, the Board of Education voted 3-0 to support the changes. Absent from the meeting were Cindy Nashert, Office No. 3, and Tina Floyd, Office 5.
Stephanie Williams, executive director of student services, presented on the change at the Feb. 13 and March 6 board meetings.
Williams said a key to addressing bullying is preventing it from taking place.
“Prevention is a collaborative effort,” she said. “So, Safe Schools Committee, prevention leads, school staff, and students all play a significant role in the prevention piece.”
Williams said prevention takes many forms, including classroom lessons, individual conversations, small group work, school-wide initiatives that teach conflict resolution, problem solving and how to treat others, and meeting with counselors or other staff.
“I want to note that these are all prevention pieces that we have in place,” Williams said.
Kitrena Hime, director of counseling and student advocacy, said parents are encouraged to get involved if they hear of bullying behavior within the district.
“If parents want to be more informed and assist in bullying prevention and education, they should reach out to their school’s administration,” she said.
“Parents are welcome to be a part of the Safe Schools Committee at each site, which discusses and makes recommendations for bullying curriculum, training and activities within the school.”
Attempts to reach school board members Dirk O’Hara (Office 1) and Chad Vice (Office 4) for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.
Williams said bullying is any pattern of harassment, intimidation, threatening behavior, physical acts, or communication – verbal or electronic – that is directed toward a student or group of students and is performed with the intent or perceived intent to cause harm to a targeted person or group.
She said the policy update was put into place to allow the district to better review bullying to improve prevention and response to bullying.
“We made revisions to our current policy that takes a more comprehensive approach to addressing bullying,” she said. “As far as how it will affect NPS, these changes will help us continue to work to address bullying in proactive and effective ways, with a continued focus on prevention.”
Williams said bullying looks differently depending on the age of the children, which requires the district to cater lessons by grade level.
“Bullying prevention can look differently at different developmental levels,” she said. “We utilize curriculum in the younger grades through guidance lessons and curriculum and provide small group instruction and individual support as students get older.”
The changes will also offer better resources for adults who seek to improve safety outcomes in school.
“Continuing education is necessary for all staff, families, and students to ensure that we understand bullying and its effects and make every effort to address it when it occurs through appropriate education and response,” Williams said.
The updated policy details how to report bullying when it takes place online and in-person. It also outlines procedures for investigations, and it offers intervention protocols, as well as consequences for offenders, whether punitive or non-punitive.
For information, visit normanpublicschools.org/Page/3496.
