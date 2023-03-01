The youngest of tornado survivors are among those most affected by the powerful tornado that damaged and destroyed homes in Norman.
That is why Norman Public Schools is offering resources to the community, including a leniency policy on school absences for those affected.
Kitrena Hime, director of counseling for the district, said students are missing school for a number of reasons related to the storm.
The school district does not know how many students have been displaced by Sunday night’s tornado, but families have already begun to self-identify as having lost a home or received damage.
“Those who have self-reported so far are at the high schools and middle schools because they aren’t neighborhood schools,” Hime said. “But they have siblings attending the neighborhood schools, and they have let them know their houses were damaged or they were displaced.”
On Monday, the district canceled school for Reagan and Washington elementary schools because the tornado knocked out the electricity.
Those schools also have a greater number of students who were affected by the storm because of the proximity to neighborhoods hardest hit.
In some cases, older siblings attended school while their younger siblings stayed home.
Hime has asked parents to communicate with their children’s schools so they can work with them on a case-by-case basis to best serve them.
“I think if parents will communicate what their struggles are with the school, we’ll do whatever it takes to get through this and understand and give that absence an excuse and help ask if there are resources needed to support,” she said.
The counseling director said that in the past two days, some bus routes were delayed in affected areas because of closed roads.
“I’m sure some tried to make it to school today and gave up and went back home,” Hime said. “We are aware that’s happening. We are giving a lot of lenience in those areas until we get through it.”
The district has shared information it received from the State Department of Education with parents, teachers and counselors on how to talk to children after experiencing natural disasters.
NPS is coordinating efforts to support school counselors, especially at Reagan and Washington.
“We can show parents how to talk to your child after a natural disaster, such as a tornado, and give them some tools to work with their kids,” Hime said.
The information offers advice on how to address trauma and stress.
“We know this is traumatic for everyone, whether they are now in a situation where they perhaps had damage to their home or lost their home, or just hearing sirens,” she aid. “There is so much that can be triggering for children.”
Brenda Garcia lives in a neighborhood south of Eastridge Park that was affected by the tornado. She looks after her nieces and nephews during the day.
During the storm, Garcia said the children, including a 2-month-old girl, were scared because of the noise from the storm and sirens.
Her brother is a sixth grader at Whittier Middle School, but he hasn’t attended for the last two days.
“He was scared, too,” she said. “He didn’t go to school yesterday and today.”
Garcia said she feels fortunate that her house has not experienced the damage some of her neighbors have. She said her family of seven crammed into a storm shelter during the storm.
The family has lived in at a hotel, but she hopes when the electricity returns, everyone will be able to return home.
Hime recommends reaching out to a school counselor for those experiencing difficulty.
“We have some resources we can connect them to. Don’t think they need to manage this on their own. Even if they don’t think it is school related, we have a good relationship with our community agencies and can connect with a lot of different people,” she said.
The district is offering homelessness services through the McKinney-Vento Act, which offers service to all students who are temporarily displaced. If a student is living in a hotel, shelter, or temporary housing, the district will provide transportation services to the student’s school.
“If they have to be in a hotel far across town from their school, we can still help them transport them to and from school and take that load off the parent until they can reestablish or take care of their home,” she said.
Through McKinney-Vento, the district can offer counseling services, food, clothing, and additional resources.
The district has not yet sent additional counselors to Reagan and Washington schools, but it is ready in the event that further services are needed.
“We’re prepared to help them if they need it,” she said. “It’s sometimes off-putting to have a bunch of strangers in their comfortable building, but if they feel they need additional support during the day, then our school counselors are trained and prepared to go in and assist where needed.”
