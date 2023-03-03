The halls of Eisenhower Elementary looked more like a formal gala, with girls in dresses, high heels and painted nails, while boys wore their finest suits and ties.
The school recently celebrated its annual Formal Friday, where kids learn to dress their best.
The tradition started in 2019 after the school’s Daddy-Daughter Dance was canceled.
Eisenhower wanted to hold its own formal event, so students invited everyone in the building, from pre-K to fifth grade, and their teachers and staff.
This year, the event took place on Feb. 17. Every year, it falls around Valentine’s Day, or the following week, which Norman Public Schools calls Kindness Week.
Those who can’t afford formal attire, or didn’t want to pay for it can visit Trina Gibbins’ shop.
She teaches physical education at Eisenhower, but in February, she coordinates Formal Friday.
“I get donations for clothing, whether that be ties or fancy dresses. We encourage people to pass down their dresses that they’ve outgrown,” Gibbins said. “About two weeks before the event, I create a little store, and so I hang all the donations in a room somewhere in the school, and the kids get to come in and ‘shop.’”
The kids put their names on the outfits, and the day before the event, they get to take the clothing home to dress up for the special occasion.
Armstrong Bank, the school’s educational sponsor, paid for a limousine this year. Kids had the chance to take a ride in it and pull up to the event.
“Some children got out of limos crying because they are so happy. They come up to us and say this is the best day of my life,” Gibbins said. “They do the cutest things. ‘I’ve never felt so pretty.’ ‘I felt so loved today.’ It is neat because it is not prompted or scripted. It’s just genuine feelings that come out.”
For most of the day, kids worked on their typical school work, but during their special hours, they celebrated Fancy Friday with a dance.
The day before, representatives of Armstrong Bank came to do the nails of anyone who wanted it, and on the day of the formal, school resource officers helped students put on their neckties.
“They feel a little taller that day. Girls are feeling super fancy. It is a great day,” Gibbins said.
This year, the school brought in an expert who taught the fifth-graders how to eat a proper meal using proper etiquette.
“We want the students to leave and go out in the community to be good citizens and have good manners and show kindness,” she said.
She said the goal was to hold the event in the middle of the day so everyone could attend, and to raise enough money and donations so no one would go without an outfit. She also said attendance always jumps on Fancy Friday.
“Throughout the years, we’ve been able to do that. This year, we had about 600 students, and about 600 students showed up,” Gibbins said.
The event holds meaning to the students because they have an opportunity to see their teachers dress up for the event.
“Everyone, the teachers dress up in fancy old-school prom dresses. There are sequins everywhere. Teachers have fancy earrings,” she said. “It’s fun for the students to see the teachers dressed up. They usually don’t see their teachers in high heels, so it is a lot of fun.”
Gibbins said the event is important for students because it is a time where they can connect with their teachers in ways they don’t throughout the year.
“I had one little boy, he’s not a big talker. I gave him the option to pick out some clothes for Fancy Friday. He came back the next day with a note that said, ‘I love you Ms. Gibbins so much,’” she said. “I think people forget about these little connections in life that bring so much joy, the feeling of knowing you are a part of something.”
