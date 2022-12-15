Students at Norman North High School have a new place for picking up snacks and trinkets, and the store is operated by a community often overlooked.
The Collective is open from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and patrons are served by young adults with disabilities.
“The idea for The Collective was an on-sight student store operated by our Special Education Transition program that would teach a wide variety of skills aimed at helping our transition students meet their post-secondary goals,” said Mattie Mullican, Norman North transition teacher and department head.
At The Collective, students learn skills as they rotate through jobs, including accepting money, communicating with customers, popping popcorn, cleaning the store and counting inventory.
Transition students have met all of their requirements for graduation and want to work on skills that will help them to meet their goals after high school, such gaining employment, as attending college or living independently.
“I think (the transition program) has been well received,” said Megan Curry, district transition specialist. “It’s been a positive thing for Norman North.”
The Collective serves the school by introducing and normalizing the presence of special needs young adults to students.
“It’s been really instrumental at furthering the inclusive culture here at North,” Mullican said. “They are interacting with their peers of all ability levels. I feel like it’s been equally amazing for all groups of students, all teachers, and all staff.”
The store opened its doors Nov. 18, and Curry is already looking forward to replicating the concept at Norman High School.
“Once we get it going and get the hiccups worked out, it will provide a model that we can move it to Norman High. I would like to see what we can do at Norman replicated,” said Curry.
The most popular items at The Collective are seasoned popcorn and drinks. The Collective is saving money to acquire a commercial-style popcorn popper, which will increase the amount of popcorn that will be sold.
Mullican is also raising awareness to employers, and encouraging them to hire individuals with disabilities.
“It is important that local businesses can be a solution to a staffing problem. Jobs like doing dishes and rolling silverware have the highest rates of turnover, and they can be the hardest to staff, and these are positions that they are best at. There are tons of data supporting that,” Mullican said.
“They are on time. They are happy, positive, and want to engage, so it’s pretty cool. They are highly trained individuals who want to work and perform skills very well. It can be mutually beneficial.”
Proceeds from the sales support Special Olympics Oklahoma.
Members of the community who want to shop at The Collective can check into the front office of Norman North and pick up a visitor’s pass during business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.