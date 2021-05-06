A committee to find an interim Ward 2 City Councilor nominated Lauren Schueler unanimously, beating out four other contenders in what was a “difficult decision,” the deciders said.
If approved by the council during the Tuesday, May 11 meeting, Scheuler will be sworn into the Ward 2 seat.
The office has been empty twice in the last year following the death of David Perry and then the resignation of Matt McGarry, who won the Feb. 2021 election.
Committee members Richard Stawicki, Aleisha Karjala and Britton Perry — son of David Perry — found Schueler’s ready answers, broad experience and determination to seek the Feb. 2022 term all favorable reasons for their choice.
Former Ward Councilor 2 Joe Carter dropped out of the committee, City Clerk Brenda Hall said. Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall attended as a non-voting member.
The nominee is the Director of N.E.W. Leadership and Civic Engagement for the University of Oklahoma’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. She served on Leadership Norman in 2019 and Citizens Police Academy in 2017, and listed OU Advocates and the Virtue Center boards as civic experience. She was also appointed to the University North Park Tax Increment Finance District Oversight Committee.
“When I saw that Matt McGarry was not going to be continuing on the council seat, I read the news that day and I just felt like, ‘now’s the time to step up and jump in,’” Schueler told The Transcript following the meeting Wednesday. “As I told the committee, I was planning to run in February whether I was the person they chose to elevate to council or not.”
In addition to questions that probed why candidates applied and their experience, the committee asked their viewpoints on TIF districts and broadband internet as a utility, and questioned how they would represent overlooked populations and be accessible to the ward.
Runners-up in a top three list included Russell Rice and Jeffrey Dismukes. Rice, who mentioned he was a friend of Mayor Breea Clark and her husband through his work with a union for construction contractors, spoke mostly of the needs of Norman’s unhoused population and those who are housing insecure. He was a staunch advocate for broadband internet. Perry promised voters during his 2020 campaign that he would work to bring low cost and free internet to Norman as a public utility.
Karjala noted that Schueler answered with more specificity as to how she would reach her ward, saying she would first “make sure they know how to reach me.” Stawicki and Perry agreed.
Dismukes said he was not sure if he would seek election for the next term, but strongly answered in favor of unifying the city as a reason he applied. He also cited his experience with police departments and mental health. He is the director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services. Dismukes has worked with the Norman Police Department on programs related to crisis intervention training, and praised the “many resources’’ housed in the department.
While Stawicki and Perry listed Dismukes in their top three picks, there was a strike against him for Karjala.
When asked if he would run next February, Dismukes said he would first want to see if he did “a good job” before considering seeking the 2022 term.
Stawicki said he was impressed with Dismukes’ humble attitude and while the others agreed, Karjala preferred a candidate who was adamant about their desire to stay with the seat in the long term.
“That’s a smart thing to say, but at this point I think we need someone who’s willing to commit to the seat, so I’m a little concerned,” Karjala said.
The hope of longevity left Rice and Schueler, who both pledged to run in 2022.
“I think Russell (Rice) has a lot of energy he would bring to the job,” Karjala said. “He also had a tendency to talk in very general terms, political-speak terms that made me nervous. It indicates not a great deal of specificity.”
Rice, who referred to himself as a working class man, mentioned that he spoke several times to Clark and her husband, outgoing Ward 1 Kate Bierman and former Ward 5 Sereta Wilson about what the job takes before he decided to apply.
While Rice “did his homework” for the interview, Karjala said, “I would prefer Lauren (Schueler) out of those two.”
The committee also noted Schueler’s consistent voting record.
All applicants shared a promise to tackle the political divisiveness in Norman and improve communication between the city and the ward. Each applicant was also critical of the UNP TIF district.
Other candidates who were interviewed included Jane Brockus and Mayumi Windler. Ten applicants vied for the nomination, but the committee chose five for interviews.
