A Norman native and her husband are celebrating 10 years of growing wine in the Pacific Northwest.
Greg and Debbie Schultz’ enthusiasm for wine grew when they took classes at Louisiana State University, learning about Chardonnays from different regions in the world and developing an interest in viticulture.
Today, that interest has grown into Glory Oaks Vineyard, the couple’s business in Rogue Valley, Oregon.
Greg and Debbie, a University of Oklahoma graduate who began her career in Norman, took multiple trips to California, Washington and Oregon, but decided on the southernmost wine growing region in Oregon, largely due to Greg being from the area.
“We thought eventually we would like to do this for the second half of our careers, so we found the Rogue Valley, and spent five months in 2010 exploring the area and then moved out here permanently in 2011,” Debbie said.
Debbie and Greg settled into Rogue Valley in 2009, fully moving there in 2011, purchasing a 60-acre farm in 2014, and immediately planting grapes that year.
They now have eight acres in grapes with 10 different varieties including reds like Merlot, Tempranillo, Malbec, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Noir, as well as whites like Chardonnay, Viognier and Pinot Blanc.
“We planted small amounts in successive years, and we did our last planting last year. We have 8 acres in grapes now, and 10 different varieties,” Debbie said. “A portion [of the farm] is grapes, part of it is forest, part of it is livestock, sheep, goats and [we] are about to get cattle this fall.”
Greg said he and Debbie have a love not only for wine, but for farming.
“We named our property Glory Oaks Vineyard because we love working outside in God’s glorious creation every day, tending the vines,” Greg said. “We named our first red wine, a 2010
Merlot, “BLESSED”, because that’s how we feel: incredibly blessed.”
Chardonnay and Merlot are their favorite varietals, and Debbie said those were the first wines they produced by buying from a local vineyard owner. Over the last five years, they have planted other grapes that are well suited to the Mediterranean climate.
As the vines grow on Glory Oaks Vineyard, so do the plans for the future.
“We do have a wine club and we have about 120 members, and we would possibly like to grow that to possibly 200,” Debbie said. “We produced about 850 cases of wine last year, and whenever our vineyards get into full production — which takes about three or four years for the vines to get into full production, so some of our wines are still pretty young — but as they get into full production, we will be at about 1,600 cases.”
Debbie said their wines are in local shops and restaurants in Oregon, but are also available for purchase online on their website, schultzwines.com, and can be shipped across the country.
