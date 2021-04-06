The Norman City Council will see Unite Norman-backed Kelly Lynn as Ward 3’s next councilor following a Tuesday runoff election between Lynn and incumbent Alison Petrone.
In a close race for Ward 3, the two could not call the win until the last votes were counted.
Voters handed the win to Lynn by 194 votes, preliminary results from the Oklahoma Board of Election revealed Tuesday night. Results showed 4,056 voters cast their ballots with 2,125 for Lynn at 52.39% of the vote, and 1,931 for Petrone at 47.61%. Petrone received 572 absentee votes and 90 early votes, while 241 voted absentee and 138 early voted for Lynn.
Lynn provided one word as a statement to The Transcript Tuesday night:
“SCOREBOARD.”
When asked if wanted to thank his supporters or his opponent, he declined to offer any further comment.
“That is my quote,” he said.
Petrone said she called Lynn to congratulate him.
“Democracy is an incredible gift. We get to decide who represents us. The people of Ward 3 have spoken and elected Mr. Lynn to lead them for the next chapter. A beautiful aspect of our system is the peaceful transfer of power — it deserves our reverence,” her statement to The Transcript reads. “To the residents of Ward 3, thank you. I am abundantly grateful for the opportunity to have served you.”
Unite Norman, the group that formed to recall Petrone and other councilors last year, said the election demonstrated a clear message that voters wanted a change from “radical” policy. Lynn ran his campaign on a pro-police issue after the City of Norman cut $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase in June 2020 following a night of protests against police brutality.
Founders Russell Smith and Sassan Moghadam said they wanted to wake up the city, both Democrats and Republicans. Unite Norman’s pick Rarchar Tortorello won Ward 5 in February, while other candidates — Jay Wendorff for Ward 2 and Chris Lewis for Ward 1 — did not win those seats.
“We wanted people to have awareness of what their candidates and elected officials stood for,” Smith said. “The people have spoken for law and order. If you defund the police you are not welcome in this city.”
Lynn also won consistent endorsement from the Norman Fraternal Order of Police. FOP President Robert Wasoski called the results a positive turn of events.
“I see it as a positive change and hope that this will open up a dialogue with the city council, that will provide improved public safety for Norman,” he said.
Unite Norman circulated petitions to have Petrone, Mayor Breea Clark, Ward 7 Stephen Tyler Holman, Ward 5 Sereta Wilson and Ward 1 Kate Bierman recalled from office. Wilson and Bierman resigned after both moved out of their respective wards.
While the petition to recall Petrone survived Unite Norman’s signature drive, it was hung up in district court until the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled cities must follow the same requirements as state law recall petitions, and negated the petition.
Moghadam said despite setbacks, the group has not wavered.
“We have had setbacks, but our mission is still the same,” Moghadam said. “We have not wavered from that, and we’re going to continue with our mission. In a war, there are setbacks and there are victories. We’re going to celebrate the victory tonight and move forward to the next chapter...to rid this city of radical councilors.”
Both founders said they are already preparing for the even-numbered ward race next February.
Smith thanked Petrone for her service.
“It’s a thankless job,” he said. “We appreciate her stepping up and her sacrifice for her service. We just disagree with her politically on how this city should move forward and defunding police is as opposite as Unite Norman could come as far as a political deterrent.”
Petrone said she will continue to serve the community.
“I will continue to advocate for a more just and compassionate society, because we obviously still have a lot of work to do,” she said.
Clark congratulated Lynn and thanked Petrone for her service.
“I appreciate all residents that are willing to step up to represent their neighbors. I am grateful for Councilmember Petrone’s service, and I want to extend my congratulations to Councilmember-Elect Lynn.”
Lynn will be sworn in during the first meeting in July according to the timeline set forth by the City Charter.
