Former City Councilwoman Alex Scott’s social media posts will be used as evidence in a Fraternal Order of Police lawsuit filed against the city, court records reveal.
The lawsuit, filed on July 2, contends the City of Norman violated the Open Meetings Act and its City Council unlawfully cut $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget during the June 16 meeting. The council made what it called “a reallocation” to other programs after 11 hours of protests against police brutality and racial disparity following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Scott’s posts on Twitter demonstrated “ill-based discriminatory animus” toward the law enforcement and warranted further hearing before the court, attorneys for FOP say in their response to the city’s motion to dismiss filed July 27.
“Alexandra Scott has a long history of extreme leftist political and social beliefs which are often publicly displayed,” the court record reads.
It lists several of her tweets from @RealAlexScott.
“What do coronavirus and cops have in common? Disproportionately killing people of color,” the response quotes Scott’s tweet. “Sharing tweets from a Twitter account, ‘Abolish police. Abolish prisons’ saying ’Thank you, solidarity,” and “Tweeting the idea that ‘White supremacy permeates our police institutions.’”
Attorneys for the FOP argue that the council agenda was “deceptively vague” and misleading, but attorneys for the city argued the council agenda was sufficient to inform the public.
In an alleged violation in a second meeting, the council is accused of meeting privately to “discuss among themselves before the June 16 meeting” to defund the police.
Attorneys for the FOP state that accounting matters demand to be heard. The council’s actions, the lawsuit states, violated the voter-approved Public Safety Sales Tax which promises to fund 41 police and 30 firefighter personnel. The cut led to a decrease of officers after the department eliminated nine unfilled positions. The city previously argued in its motion to dismiss that the PSST was fully funded and did not violate the ordinance.
“Simply put, there are a bevy of accounting and evidentiary matters that need to be addressed during the discovery phase of this lawsuit that cannot be broadly addressed at the motion to dismiss stage,” the lawsuit reads.
Scott, who is running for Senate District 15, said the FOP's use of her tweets was "grasping at straws."
"The FOP citing my tweets only demonstrates that their feelings are hurt, not that the council's action was unlawful," she said. "They are grasping at straws to maintain relevance and seek vengeance, but are only causing deep division and fear throughout our community. I hope the lawsuit is dismissed so that our officers can go back to doing their jobs and the rest of us can stop stepping on eggshells not to hurt their feelings. There are more important issues we need to address in our community such as securing the health and safety of our residents during this pandemic."
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
