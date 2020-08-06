Former Norman Councilwoman and current state Senate Democratic candidate Alex Scott’s arraignment has been rescheduled for Feb. 1, 2021.
Scott is facing a misdemeanor obstruction charge stemming from President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally where she was arrested for climbing a flagpole near Tulsa’s BOK Center where the rally was being hosted.
“Instead of granting us access to a speedy trial per our Sixth Amendment rights, they have scheduled the hearing for Feb. 1, 2021,” Scott said. “ … Luckily, I have privilege and a platform but this [stuff] happens all the time. It just goes to show them flexing their authority, which is really misplaced authority.”
Scott said the misdemeanor charge will not affect her campaign for state Senate.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
