The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Oklahoma's argument on whether the state can prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans in eastern Oklahoma.
SCOTUS did not grant argument over the overturning of the court's July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The state sought the full reversal of the court’s decision in the landmark 2020 case. Oklahoma alternatively asks the nation’s top court to limit its decision and allow the state to criminally prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans on reservations.
SCOTUS will hear argument over the question in April.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.