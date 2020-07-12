NOBLE, Okla. — Noble Scout Pack 222 has been showing their colors--red, white and blue, to be specific. On July 4, Cub scouts placed nearly 40 flags around Noble to celebrate Independence day.
The venture was part of the Flags Across America program where residents subscribe and pay a fee to have flags placed at various intervals during the year including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
“It’s a fundraiser for us,” said Jennifer Womack, Pack 222 leader. “The kids participate in placing the flags on all flag days except Veterans Day because they’re in school on that day. They learn flag etiquette, how to treat the flag respectfully and they care for the flag. They learn to roll them on the pole and not to let them touch the floor. It’s pretty fun.”
The best part, Womack said, is that subscribers don’t have to store the flag or remember to put it out. The Scouts put the flags out rain or shine between sunup and remove them before sundown on each occasion.
Vivian Womack, 8, said, “We put the flags up and took them down. It was really fun helping other people.”
One team of two girls included Marlee Miller and Sarah Simpson. Each girl said she enjoyed placing flags with the other girl, her best friend.
Miller added that she thought it was “fun to put the flags up and salute.”
Simpson said Scouting is fun and she learns much in addition to flag etiquette.
“I get to learn about how to be safe on the Internet and how to be kind,” Simpson said, “and that even grown-ups need to learn how to be kind, too”
Jennifer Womack said Treyton Place in Noble looks very festive on flag days because there are about 20 subscribers on that street. Proceeds collected help to fund the Scouts by providing funds for buying awards, doing activities and performing service projects all while allowing Scouts to practice their flag etiquette.
“I think the kids have a blast placing the flags,” Jennifer Womack said. “It gives the kids a chance to show reverence to those who served and to do a service project for others while having fun.”
For more information about the Flags Across America subscription service, email Scout Pack 222 at noblecspack22@gmail.com or check them out on their Facebook page at Noble Scouts Pack 222.
