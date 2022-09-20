Local brewers are preparing the suds for the second iteration of a festival celebrating Norman’s vibrant craft beer scene.
From 4-11 p.m. Friday at Reaves Park, Norman Parks and Recreation, Fowler Automotive, VisitNorman and Norman NEXT will host Lazy Circles Brewing, Beer Is Good Brewing, 405 Brewing Co., Black Mesa Brewing Company, Equity Brewing Co. and Crossed Cannons Brewery.
Admission is $25 and includes a limited edition one-liter boot with one fill.
Additionally, Native Spirits Winery, The Dump Truck, Alanzo’s Barbecue and OK Sandwich are confirmed for the event.
Lazy Circles Brewing co-founder and co-event coordinator Stephen Swanson, said every participating brewery will bring an Oktoberfest style beer, along with other favorites and new releases.
Attendees can try Lazy Circles’ newer German-style Oktoberfest called Festbier, which he described as a light German lager, a contrast from the more traditional and malty style.
Lazy Circles is releasing a German rye lager called Roggenbier at the event. Swanson said it’s dark in color, malty and spiced with rye. The 100K IPA will also be available.
Beer Is Good Brewing will have five beers at the event. The brewery’s co-owner and brewer Justin Wilson, said they are bringing a Marzen amber and a festbier Oktoberfest.
“We have hefeweizen we are bringing and then we will probably have a hazy IPA and a sour just to have a little variety in there — folks like a little choice there,” Wilson said.
Katie Salois, co-owner of Crossed Cannons Brewery, said she plans to bring some darker beers to this year’s celebration: Dead Ahead, a dunkelweizen, Homecoming, an amber ale and Man Overboard, a 10% British ale.
Swanson said he has popcorn and beef jerky vendors confirmed as well as ax throwing and a stein hoisting contest, a traditional Bavarian strength contest.
“We get one-liter steins filled with water that everyone will hold out and the person who can hold it out the longest wins,” Swanson said. “That contest was really popular last year.”
Live music begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Killer Darlings, a local rock band. Both the Forrest Farmer Oompah Band and the Bohemian Knights will follow with German music.
The city’s craft beer scene has developed considerably over the last decade, and some even consider Norman the craft beer capital of Oklahoma, said Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman.
“As people are looking for things to do on the weekends, having these culinary experiences is something that seems to always draw people, especially craft beer, and we’ve got some great ones here in Norman,” Schemm said. “It’s exciting to be able to show off all of our great breweries here and partner with Parks and Recreation to try and attract people from all over the metro to come experience the great breweries Norman has to offer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.