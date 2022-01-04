Tulsa-based convenience store QuikTrip will expand to Moore, with plans to open the new location in 2023.
Following the approval of a rezoning application at a Monday Moore City Council meeting, QuikTrip plans to build south of NW 27th Street and west of the Interstate 35 Service Road.
As some details are still in progress, no construction or opening dates have been announced, but Elizabeth Weitman, community development director for the City of Moore, said at the Moore City Council meeting Monday the facility would open sometime in 2023.
A first metro area location is planned for north Oklahoma City. QuikTrip currently has over 80 locations in the state.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager for Quiktrip, said the company is focusing on expanding the footprint of its travel center network. She said the Oklahoma City metro is a high truck traffic area, making it an ideal place for stores.
The Moore QuikTrip Travel Center will be around 8,200 square feet. Jefferson-Smith said the floor plan will be ‘generation 3,’ adding more parking and layout space than QuikTrip’s typical convenience stores.
“The [Moore] location would have about 20 cars for gas fill ups and about six diesel bays in the back area,” Jefferson-Smith said.
Jefferson-Smith said excitement and anticipation for the expansion has ramped up in recent weeks for those inside and outside the company. She got calls over the holidays from curious Oklahomans inquiring about QuikTrip coming to town, she said.
“This is super exciting for us too,” Jefferson-Smith said.
Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell said the city shares that enthusiasm.
“We are excited about the prospect of QuikTrip coming to Moore and look forward to working with them through the development process,” Mitchell said.