The University of Oklahoma has reported that a second Norman campus community member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Friday night statement from the university notes that while OU cannot release the individual's name for legal reasons, department of health officials are working to trace the individual's recent interactions and notify anyone who could be impacted.
OU reported its first Norman campus COVID-19 case Sunday. The university and the county health department have not identified the individual in the first case either.
The university has moved Norman campus classes online for the rest of the spring semester, and issued guidelines limiting campus gatherings as a precaution against the virus' spread.
As of Friday, there were 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County, and 49 statewide.
More COVID-19 coverage:
Moore student tests positive for COVID-19
OU releases guidelines for elective pass/fail grading system
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.