OU will make diversity and inclusion training mandatory for all faculty, staff and administration after a second professor used a racial slur in their classroom this semester.
According to a Monday evening statement from Interim President Joe Harroz, an OU history professor read the n-word multiple times while reading from a historical document in class.
Harroz’ statement notes that while the professor issued a warning before she read the word, the slur's effect on students was not lessened. The statement does not name the professor involved.
“While she could have made the point without reciting the actual word, she chose otherwise … for students in the class, as well as members of our community, this was another painful experience,” Harroz’ statement reads. “It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power.”
Less than two weeks ago, journalism professor and Gaylord College graduate director Peter Gade used the n-word in his class, comparing the use of the slur to the use of the phrase “OK, Boomer.”
Harroz said in a response then that while he condemned that use of the slur, Gade was protected by his First Amendment rights. Gaylord eventually announced that Gade would step away from the class for the remainder of the semester.
Harroz announced Monday that after the first incident two weeks ago, OU administrators began forming a response plan, which will include creating a required diversity, equity and inclusion training for faculty, staff and administrators. Diversity and inclusion training has been mandatory for OU students since summer 2015.
The interim president also announced that the university is creating “an incident response protocol that quickly employs culturally restorative justice practices designed to create a pathway to reconciliation through education and the changing of behavior.” The statement does not provide any further details about the incident response protocol.
“While it is unfortunate that another incident would occur before we could roll out this action plan, we are resolute in addressing these matters with decisive action,” Harroz’ statement reads. “It is our responsibility to ensure that OU fulfills its promise to lead in bringing society closer together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.