The family of a second woman who died inside the Cleveland County Detention Center last month said her incarceration “was not handled properly” and she should have received “proper mental and physical health care” while in custody.
Noble resident Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 after suffering a medical emergency “related to pre-existing medical conditions,” the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office reported Dec. 29.
“She was transported to a local hospital, where she was admitted,” the sheriff’s office reported. “Unfortunately, she passed away later that day.”
Stacy Shelton, a Milano family spokesperson, said that is simply not the case, citing medical records, including EMS reports, from the day of her death.
“Here’s our problem with the jail’s statement ... she did not die at the hospital, she was dead for 40 minutes before she got to the hospital,” Shelton told The Transcript on Saturday.
“I don’t believe they are responsible for her death. What I am saying is the statement ‘she died of a pre-existing condition’ is incorrect.”
Milano, a grandmother of three, died of a massive brain hemorrhage, not “a pre-existing condition,” Shelton said.
More concerning to the family was Milano’s mental condition, which had deteriorated in recent weeks. Three arrests in November made that abundantly clear.
“The main problem was her mental decline,” Shelton said. “She was really not the same person.”
Milano had been exhibiting “erratic, disruptive and even dangerous behavior” toward some family members, including minors, Shelton said.
“The family tried to convince her to get help, but she refused,” she said.
After several incidents, family members — including Milano’s daughter — filed Victim Protective Orders against her.
Milano violated the orders twice and was arrested by Norman police Nov. 9 and Nov. 22. She was arrested again Nov. 25, this time by Noble police, after she walked into a next-door neighbor’s home.
Milano told officers she was a member of the Noble Fire Department, Shelton said.
She was transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she remained until her death.
Family members called the detention center daily to check on her “health, well-being and pending court proceedings,” Shelton said. “The family did not speak directly to Ms. Milano until Dec. 5, 2022, when she was allowed to make — what she told them — was her first phone call.”
Over the next couple of weeks, Milano’s daughter asked authorities if her mother could get a mental health evaluation, Shelton said.
“She was mentally incapacitated,” she said. “Why did she not get the mental health care she needed?”
Milano’s first court hearing on Dec. 13 was telling, according to family members.
When she entered the courtroom, Milano was handcuffed to a wheelchair and her right eye was swollen shut. The right side of her face was “extremely swollen.”
“She made no eye contact with anyone in the room and acted as if she didn’t know where she was,” Shelton said. “The family could see her condition had continued to significantly decline and they were concerned about the injuries to Ms. Milano’s head.”
Shelton, who is related by marriage to Milano’s daughter, said the family is busy making her funeral arrangements
”We just want to know what happened to Kathy,” she said. “We felt like things might have been different if she had been in a mental health facility.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.