The Oklahoma Senate recently passed a bill that would prohibit the practice of paying court costs in coins, but a local lawmaker called the legislation a waste of time.
Marilyn Williams, Cleveland County court clerk, said the idea for Senate Bill 1037 came from an incident in Payne County where a disgruntled driver paid off a traffic ticket in pennies.
“Instead of just paying it, he went to the bank and got all change and came in with $200 worth of pennies,” Williams told The Transcript.
The bill passed 37-9 last week. Two of the no votes were by Republicans while seven were by Democrats.
Approximately seven of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have coin counting machines, Williams said.
“We have ours in the treasurer’s office. It is not an issue anymore with us,” she said. We can take the defendant downstairs, have the coins counted, and have it done. It is in the remaining 70 plus counties that it is a real issue.”
The last similar incident Cleveland County experienced took place about 10 years ago, according to Williams, when the court did not have a counting machine.
She said that for a $200 fine, it takes a clerk between 45 minutes and an hour to count pennies.
“As the law states, it was legal,” she said. “However, taxpayers would typically have an issue whenever they are paying our salaries, and instead of actually performing a routine clerk function, we are spending however long counting pennies because someone is mad because a sheriff or trooper gave them a ticket.”
She said courts never receive pennies from non-traffic related fines.
“It’s always a traffic ticket where people bring in the change,” she said.
Williams said clerks around the state support the bill, even those with coin-counting machines.
The way the bill is written, folks can still bring in coins to pay a fine, but the court will stop counting once a person has reached $10.
“And when you bring us in the rolled coins, we have to break them in front of you to make sure there isn’t anything inside of it,” she said.
Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said the bill is a waste of time, and that it could potentially hurt people who pay with coins, who tend to not have the kinds of resources to pay off the fines.
“Is change no longer money? Our fees and fines system nickels and dimes people who have few nickels and dimes to give,” said Deck. “Why make it more difficult for folks who save up to pay their fines and fees? If the amount of time required to count the money is too high, perhaps we should reconsider the amount of the fines.”
